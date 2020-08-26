Elevated Rushing Role Expected for 'Electric' Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray is a dual-threat quarterback in every sense of the term. Although the speed of the NFL game caught up to him at times last season, he flashed with his speed and ability to break out of the pocket.

The adjustment period for rookies is tough enough as it is, but Murray also had the skepticism that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. While it was a turbulent first season with both ups and downs in a five-win campaign — from being sacked five times in the first game of the season against Detroit, to only being brought down three times in the final three games of the season — the Arizona Cardinals signal-caller ended it by winning the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

In terms of production on the ground, Murray rushed 93 times for 544 yards, leading the team with 5.8 per carry and four touchdowns. However, he fumbled the ball five times and was sacked a total of 48 for 309 lost yards.

"There's a happy medium when you can make plays with your feet of trying to do too much and not trying to do too much," Murray told reporters following Wednesday's practice. "And I think this year, just finding my checkdowns, understanding where they are, when it's time to give it up and also understanding what the protections are, understanding what the o-line is doing. I have a way better feel for all that now being in Year 2 and I think that'll help them out tremendously. As far as limiting sacks and eliminating the negative plays, I think that'll go down tremendously."

With running back Kenyan Drake signing his one-year transition tag in the offseason and the franchise returning a healthy Chase Edmonds, the ground attack has goals of bettering the organization record 5.3 yards-per-rush achieved last season.

After leading the team in the category last season, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said having a quarterback with Murray's capabilities is a major benefit when making schematic adjustments to his Air-Raid offense. The addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins only elevates what Kingsbury will be able to do with all the weapons in the fold.

"I think he's a weapon that can be utilized more, there's no question," Kingsbury said of Murray Wednesday. "There's that fine line of walking it because we know how talented he is and we know what he means to this team. And so, we want to limit his exposure to getting hit as much as possible. But when he takes off, he can be electric, he can get us going and he can make big plays with his feet. I think there's probably something to that and we're never going to force him into situations where he's uncomfortable running the ball, but if we can get him going in that facet of our game, it definitely seems to open things up for us."

Now that he has assimilated into the NFL and has an increased comfort level in the system, Kingsbury said he expects Murray to be able to reduce the amount of turnovers and negative plays that were on display at times last season.

"You can tell by looking at his body type that was one of his main objectives; to put that extra muscle on, keep his speed, obviously, but to put some of that body armor on and he's changed his body," Kingsbury said. "And I think he has a natural tendency; he's been small his entire life in comparison to those guys that he faces on the football field. He has that natural ability to avoid the big shot, if you will, and find the soft spot at times. But I know when you're talking about sacks and eliminating those negative plays, that's a big area of improvement that we feel we have to make. On first and second down, we can't put ourselves in third-and-forever and we were in that way too much last year. That's been an emphasis this camp."

Not only does Murray's ability to extend a play that has broken down create additional opportunities for skill players, but it also puts defenses on notice to potentially place a spy on him, which ends up helping the offensive line better do its job.

"I think when Kyler takes off, one, it's electrifying," center Mason Cole said Wednesday. "It gives the offense a little momentum, too, but it helps the o-line. When he pulls the ball in and runs, he's like an extra o-lineman. Someone has to account for him, so it makes our job easier when he pulls the ball or takes off in protection too.

"I think a lot of guys have a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. Just not being a rookie anymore and kind of being able to be themselves even more. It's been good to see him grow, open up a little more and have a lot more leadership skills, too."

Added left tackle D.J. Humphries in June: "I like having mobile quarterbacks. It makes it easier because, for me, I know that a mobile quarterback is not going to try to take too many hits because they are mobile. If you're doing your job, there's going to be a few times that you may miss and they're going to get you out of it. They're going to bail you out of stuff. And I know that, I can look on film and I can find at least three or four clips that Kyler bailed me out of a set and then completed the ball. He'll end up getting up on my guy and then complete the ball. I love playing with a mobile quarterback."

As for a training camp following zero in-person summer programs, Murray said the adjustment has gone smooth across the board. His expectations are unwavering in that the progression of the offense in the second season with him at the helm and under Kingsbury need to result in more wins.

"Honestly, I'm very pleased with the way we've handled it offensively," Murray said. "I think so far it's been a much better camp than it was last year as far as communication, execution, preparation, all of it. All of it has been better and I think it's showing on the field."

Added Kingsbury: "There's definitely a comfort level. I think returning as many coaches as we returned and returning a really veteran core unit that now understands what we're trying to accomplish, understanding the process is day in, day out, the consistency it takes at this level for me as the head coach, I definitely feel better about it. And so, hopefully that translates to us playing at a higher level and continue to build this thing. But there's no doubt, I think, when you watch — speaking on Kyler — the way he carries himself and just understanding our offense and his role and what he's got to do to be the face of the franchise, he's like a different person."

So, how exactly did Murray develop into the new football player he has become?

"Something just kind of clicked later in the season," he said. "I've said it many times; the more reps you get, the better you get. I feel like, personally, toward the end of the season, we started clicking, started to get a better feel for what was going on. And I think just having time to reflect over that stuff in the offseason, watch all the film, talk in meetings, more workout sessions, throwing the ball around, I think all that has an effect on why this camp is feeling a lot better."