Down 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers with 10:35 left in the fourth quarter, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made magic ... with his legs.

In the red zone on a second-and-9 situation, Murray saved a play that was broken down by a collapsing pocket via a mad dash that would wind up in the end zone. With three 49ers' defenders pushing into the backfield, Murray took off, shifting and hesitating his way to a broken open field tackle by cornerback Richard Sherman and away from the spying linebacker Kwon Alexander.

An extension of his left arm across the pylon sealed the 22-yard touchdown scamper and gave Arizona a 17-13 lead — after a Zane Gonzalez field goal — that it would not surrender.

The play secured the No. 6 spot in the NFL's top-15 plays from Week 1 of the 2020 season, as released on the league's official social media account.

"I don't think was a part of game plan," Murray said following the 24-20 victory. "I just think when you've got guys, the guys that they have over there, getting upfield, tendency get out of rush lanes, get tired, that's when the offseason work, conditioning, that's when it kicks in. For me, just do whatever it takes to win. Those plays weren't meant for me to take off, but whatever I got to do to get the win I'm going to do.

"I think the opportunities came. When I have an opportunity to take off, that's just what's going to happen. I can't really control — I just take what they give me. And if I have a lane to get out, it happens."

Murray finished the game completing 26 of 40 passes for 230 yards, the rushing touchdown and one interception on a tipped pass.

With the Washington Football Team on tap in Week 2, head coach Ron Rivera is already having nightmares about trying to contain Murray in the pocket.

"He gives me anxiety," Rivera told reporters via conference call Wednesday. "You guys saw on Sunday. He's a dynamic player. He really is terrific. Gets outside of the pocket, he extends plays, got a great vision and anticipation and delivers a very good football.

"The problem he creates is that you come through and you think you have a shot at him and all of a sudden with his athleticism, he makes you miss. Now he's on the edge extending a play. If he tucks and runs he's going to get positive yardage. If he extends the play he's going to throw the ball downfield and get positive yardage."

Murray may possibly have a tougher time escaping a Washington front that posted eight sacks in their Week 1 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

One other moment from the Cardinals matchup against the 49ers cracked the top 15, this being the 75-yard touchdown slant pass San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garropolo threw to running back Raheem Mostert — who burned Arizona inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons off the line of scrimmage on the second drive of the game — at No. 13.