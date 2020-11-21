Murray Shoulder 'Hurting a Bit,' Not Expected to Miss Time

While neither Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray or head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave much insight into the apparent shoulder injury the second-year signal-caller sustained Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, Kingsbury did confirm what was captured on the game broadcast: Murray was in pain.

The incident occurred on the second play of the second offensive possession of the game, when Murray was sacked at the line of scrimmage by Seahawks defensive lineman L.J. Collier. While it resulted in zero lost yards, Murray was in obvious discomfort.

"I thought he competed well throughout the game," Kingsbury said Friday. "I'll have to sit down when we watch the film together and talk through that, but I thought he played tough, played physical. You could tell that he was hurting a bit, but he pushed through it and gave us a chance to win at the end, which says a lot about his character and mental toughness."

Friday, Kingsbury still did not have much in the way of an update on Murray's status.

"I'm not sure about the extent of it," he said. "But obviously, like we talked about last night, he landed on it on that play. But that's about all I know."

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Murray sustained an AC joinT sprain in his shoulder, but that he is not expected to miss any time. The recovery process is aided by the team's mini-bye week created by the short turnaround from Sunday's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills to Week 11 Thursday Night Football. When asked if Murray did sustain an AC joint shoulder sprain, Kingsbury did not confirm or deny.

During the game, when the Cardinals offense was not on the field, Murray was evaluated by trainers on the sideline and would take breaks from passing the ball to place a heating pad up and under his shoulder pad of his throwing arm. The game-time temperature Thursday was 48 degrees.

Murray was quick to downplay the severity of the shoulder issue after the loss.

"I'm good," he said. " . . . We just came up short, didn't execute when we needed to. Had our chances and we just didn't play well enough."

Despite the uncomfortableness he was dealing with throughout the game, Murray finished completing 29-of-42 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, with no turnovers.

