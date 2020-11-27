One trait that has stood out about Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray early in his professional career is his availability. Since his rookie year started in 2019, Murray has not missed a game, starting in all 26 he has played.

The team's injury report Friday made his status clear for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots: He will play.

The question is how his injured right shoulder will affect all the things he does best, which includes called runs and scrambles that result in big plays.

After the team’s Week 11 loss to Seattle, during which Murray suffered the injury on the second possession, he rushed for only 15 yards without the designed runs. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged afterward that the injury affected his play-calling so Murray could be kept of “harm’s way.”

Murray practiced with full participation Friday and had no status such as questionable next to his name. Murray was limited on Wednesday and Thursday so as not to unnecessarily stress his arm.

After practice, Kingsbury avoided a question that asked whether there will be any restrictions on the quarterback.

He said, “He's improved each day, which is encouraging. We'll see what it looks like Sunday and go from there. But I feel like we definitely made progress.”

Earlier in the week, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury referenced the possibility of having all three of the team's quarterbacks — Murray and backups Chris Streveler and Brett Hundley — active against the Patriots. As of Friday, he had not ruled out that possibility.

Kingsbury said, "We're going to wait and see how it shakes out over the next 24 hours and see where we're at."

In addition to Murray’s health issues, the Cardinals will be playing without wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald for the first time since 2014 after the 17-year veteran was placed on the reserve/CIOVID-19 list Thursday.

Of Murray, general manager Steve Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Friday, “We all know that he can throw from several platforms and has the arm talent.”

As for how the team will deal with the absence of Fitzgerald, Keim said, “Our expectations (are that) the rest of our team will step up around him with those receivers lost. Guys like Andy Isabella and guys like KeeSean Johnson and (running back) Chase Edmonds has continued to do a nice job out of the backfield catching the football. I expect our offense to continue to function at a high level.”

Kingsbury also commented on what the plan will be with Fitzgerald absent. "We have some options there to fill that role that that Fitz filled schematically," the ehad coach said. "Obviously, it's hard to replace a legend, one of the best ever to do it and all he brings to us, but we have some different bodies that we can rotate through and see how it shakes out."

He added, "We'll be a little short on numbers obviously, but we feel like we have some some skill players that if need be, whether it be Chase or (tight end) Dan Arnold could get in there and and help us get through a game. It's not ideal, but we definitely have some options."

Meanwhile, if Murray is unable to play the entirety of Sunday's game, Streveler and/or Hundley will be tasked with operating the offense.

Streveler joined the team in the offseason after leading the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL to a Grey Cup championship in 2019. Hundley backed up Murray last season and appeared in three games, completing 5-of-11 passes for 49 yards.

This season, Hundley has been inactive for all of the team's 10 games after Streveler beat him out for the No. 2 quarterback role in training camp. The rookie gunslinger has played in four games, registering one rush for three yards and no pass attempts. Streveler has only come into the game on plays where Murray was also involved, typically on fourth-down trick situations where Murray gets flexed out.

"Very confident in Chris," Kingsbury said. "He's really developed nicely from training camp on and each week he has the entire game plan, the entire install. He gets a bunch of extra reps with with (assistant quarterbacks coach) Cam Turner, mental reps. And every time we've asked him to go in, any drill, any two-minute (drill), he's handled it really well. I think, not only their coaching staff, but the players have a lot of confidence that Chris can go in there and operate at a high level."

Photo: Arizona Cardinals