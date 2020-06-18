As long as the younger generation has people like Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Christian Kirk representing it, the world will be in good hands. Murray turns 23 in August, while Kirk will be 24 in November.

Passionate about where we are as a country and thoughtful about their place in it.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald recently noted how Kirk has made him “a better man.” Kirk spoke last week about where we are as a country, and Wednesday it was Murray’s turn.

The second-year quarterback believes change is coming after the tragic events over the last month.

“First off, I hope so,” Murray started, then said, “second of all, I honestly do. My generation, we're so diverse in so many ways. My generation’s parents grew up in segregated times. Now, it's all coming together. My generation, we know what racism is, but I feel like there's not a lot of it. The generations above me and my parents’ generation, there was a lot of racism, whether we want to believe it or not. There's a lot of hate in this world, but at the same time, what's happening, what we're seeing right now is huge. The peaceful protests, I think they're amazing. I think with everything going on, it’s amazing.

“And I think that's just the start. You're seeing a lot of big-time people, a lot of owners, CEOs and companies speaking up on it. But it's not enough to not be racist; we’ve got to be anti-racist. You’ve got to hold everybody accountable because at the end of the day, that's really what it comes down to is everyone hold each other accountable. I feel like we will have change, whether it takes years. I feel like we're getting there making a step towards it.”

It’s very similar to the locker room where honesty is the best policy. Murray said, “All great teams I've been a part of; we're holding each other accountable. If somebody's doing something wrong, call him out. Let him know. It's no hard feelings, it's all love and we’re trying to reach one goal. And I feel like that's how the world needs to be.

“I feel like everybody on the team understands the magnitude of what's going on in the world. And hopefully everybody else is starting to feel (that way). As a team, I feel like we are on the same page.”

Numerous Cardinals players have talked about the eye-opening conversations that have occurred during Zoom meetings the last few weeks, and Murray agreed, noting that not only between teammates but in public, there has been an unburdening where players speak truth to power.

Murray said, “I feel like now more than ever, people can just say what they want to say. It's not like before when we had to beat around the bush and kind of just straddle the lines, say the politically correct thing. Now (it’s about) holding everybody accountable and saying whatever that's on your chest and what's on your mind. I think that's the best thing for the world to be honest, because now people realize the effect of everything that's been going on in the black communities.

“It's been going on for hundreds of years, and everybody knows it, but it's always been (where) we just look past it and act like it wasn't there. There's always been this elephant in the room. But I think today I feel like there is change coming. I stand for what's right. I always have, regardless of my skin color. If it's right, it's right, if it's wrong, it's wrong. It's not hard to see. And what's been happening is definitely wrong.”

Murray was asked if he feels more pressure to use his platform because he’s a quarterback.

“No,” he said. “It's on everybody to hold each other accountable. If you're white, you got white friends that feel this certain type of way, you don't understand what's going on. It's on you to educate them, as well as black, Hispanic, any other ethnicity. If you have any racist friends, it's on you to stop that immediately and let them know that's not right or (ask) what's wrong with the way they think. Just open their eyes and allow them to understand what's wrong with the thought process. I mean, we're all human and I feel like we should all be treated equally.

“I don't get the debate on why everyone shouldn’t be treated equally because of their skin color. It doesn't make sense to me.”

Finally, Murray talked again about his confidence in those close to his age.

He said, “My generation; we have the platform and the chance to fix racism and the hate in this country and the world really. There's always gonna be hate, but I'm confident in my generation to fix this.”