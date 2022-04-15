The ongoing drama with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray that began the day after the Pro Bowl in early February simply doesn’t stop.

There have been momentary pauses in the soap opera that could be titled “The Young and the Restless,” but lurking in the shadows is agent Erik Burkhardt preparing to pounce whenever the feeling strikes him.

That happened again this week with breathless reports that a) Murray won’t play this season under the current terms of his contract; b) the Cardinals never responded to an initial contract proposal from Burkhardt; and c) Burkhardt removed said proposal from the negotiating table.

Of course, there is no negotiating table when one side refuses to engage.

Usually, teams and agents keep their business private, but in this instance that clearly isn’t Burkhardt’s strategy. He surely doesn’t care whose feathers he ruffles despite being the agent for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose contract extension was announced during the Scouting Combine.

That became obvious with his all-CAPS fusillade that landed a mere three days after owner Michael Bidwill said the team was committed to Murray long-term but to be patient and two days before Kingsbury’s deal was announced. Burkhardt made the case for Murray getting his new deal now (which was 46 days ago), in effect taking a swipe at Bidwill, while later hurling another broadside at the team on social media by indirectly questioning their commitment to win.

Aside from the fact, as noted by Bidwill, that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have their deals extended until the summer of their fourth season, the reality is that making a counter-offer, given Burkhardt’s “style” (that’s the word general manager Steve Keim used), was the smart non-response.

The team would only be negotiating against itself and could potentially result in Burkhardt lamenting to Murray that he was being low-balled.

Of course, that might eventually happen anyway if the Cardinals are reluctant to enter the ever-growing salary space of NFL quarterbacks. The issue isn’t necessarily average per year, which is now anywhere from $40 to $46 million. It’s the guaranteed money that would go to an undersized player with no playoff wins on his resume' and whose production decreased significantly the last two seasons after being injured.

Mahomes’s 10-year contract included $63 million fully guaranteed at signing, another $141 million guaranteed for injury and a total of $477.6 million that becomes guaranteed based on roster status as the years advance.

Allen’s six-year extension had $100 million fully guaranteed with another $150 guaranteed for injury that also becomes guaranteed provided he’s on the roster at various juncture of the contract.

Teams shuddered recently when the Browns fully guaranteed all five years of Deshaun Watson’s contract, but that didn’t affect the three-year extension signed by Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, as it gives the team an out after the 2022 season.

Circling back to Mahomes and Allen, it’s instructive to compare what they achieved in the two seasons leading to their new deals.

The Chiefs were 24-8 in 2018 and 2019 with Mahomes, earning the conference’s No. 1 seed in 2018 and No. 2 the next year. In the post-season, Kansas City was 4-1, advancing to the conference championship game both seasons and winning the Super Bowl in 2019.

Buffalo was 23-9 in 2019 and 2020, and was the No. 2 seed in 2020. The Bills were 2-2 in the playoffs and lost to Kansas City in the 2020 conference championship game.

Yes, the Cardinals have improved each year with Murray under center, but with him starting, the team was 17-13 in 2020 and 2021, and lost badly to the Rams in last season’s playoff appearance. That game included Murray’s panic move in the end zone that resulted in a 3-yard interception return for a touchdown, and he made a similar poor decision on Christmas night against the Colts, and was lucky that ended with a safety for intentional grounding rather than interception.

As good as Murray can be when things are going good, the Cardinals should be concerned how he responds to adversity and whether that equates now to huge guaranteed dollars.

Then, there are the durability questions that were exacerbated when the NFL added a 17th regular-season game.

In 2020, Murray suffered a shoulder injury against the Seahawks, continued to play, but not at the same level. He then suffered a leg injury in the season finale against the Rams, a game the Cardinals needed to win to qualify for the playoffs.

Including the Seattle game, Murray had completed 68.3% of his passes, averaged 7.49 yards per attempt with a 5.4% touchdown ratio and 98.7 passer rating. He also had rushed for 6.7 yards per attempt with 10 touchdowns.

In the six games after the injury, his completion percentage was 65.4, with 6.47 yards per attempt, a 3.4 touchdown percentage and 86.8 passer rating. Murray rushed for only one touchdown and averaged 4.9 per attempt. The Cardinals were 2-4.

Last season was more of the same after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the stunning Thursday night loss to the Packers, a game that ended with the deflating interception on which intended receiver A.J. Green failed to turn around in the end zone. The injury occurred two plays before the interception.

No one took responsibility for the “miscommunication,” and Green bore the brunt of the criticism. However, several sources have told AllCardinals that Murray mistakenly gave a hand signal for a running play.

Including that game, Murray’s completion percentage was 72.7, yards per attempt were 8.89, touchdown percentage was 6.6 and passer rating was 110.4. In the final six games after he missed three (in which the Cardinals were 2-1), he had a 65.3 completion percentage, 6.72 yards per attempt, 3.1 touchdown percentage and 89.3 passer rating. Like 2020, the Cardinals were also 2-4 in his final six regular-season games.

That’s why they want to shift all the risk to the team side.

Murray and Burkhardt figure they have all the leverage and would push back against any protections the Cardinals would seek in a contract.

No matter what anyone speculates, baseball is not an option. After all, it would take a few years of Murray playing in the minors and even more years afterward to be eligible for big money provided he excels at a high level.

Would another NFL team enrich the Cardinals with numerous draft picks in a trade for Murray? After all, every team knows what we all know.

However, we also know how often NFL teams chase quarterbacks and often don’t hit. Do the Cardinals cower at the thought of going through that ... again?

That’s what “The Young and the Restless” are likely banking on.

Stay tuned, and buckle up. The ride will likely continue to be bumpy.