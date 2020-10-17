It may be a bit unique for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to walk out of AT & T Stadium near Dallas, Tex., without any hardware. The Cardinals visit the Cowboys on Monday night, and although Murray has not faced Dallas as a pro yet, their stadium is the home to many of his best football memories. One of the perks of being high-school football royalty in the Dallas area is getting to perform in playoff games where the Cowboys do.

"(AT & T Stadium) means a lot," Murray said. "There's been a lot of memories there, a lot of great memories. Obviously, playing back home in Texas in front of friends and family ... it's a big deal."

Murray played there five times for Allen High School, winning three state championships in that building. He played at AT & T twice more in college, once as a backup quarterback for Texas A & M (five carries, no passes) and another in the Big 12 title game against Texas.

"The last one, Big 12 Championship, was a pretty special one," he said.

He is 7-0 overall and 6-0 as a starting quarterback at "Jerry's (Jones) World." Since the stadium opened in 2009, only two other quarterbacks have as many wins there: Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, per Mark Dalton of Cardinals media relations.

On Monday, that streak is on the line.

"That's impressive," receiver Larry Fitzgerald said of Murray's accolades in Dallas. "We would love to support him and helping him get that mark up a little higher. I was talking to him today and I was asking him, 'Has any player in the NFL ever won a game in the same building in high school, college and professionally?' We were rattling off names, but I couldn't think of anybody and he couldn't either.

"How cool would that be to be able to go home and do something like that?"

Murray isn’t the only Cardinal set for a Texas homecoming, and he said he’s probably not the most nervous one either.

His head coach Kliff Kingsbury was born in San Antonio and played college ball at Texas Tech. As a high-school quarterback at New Braunfels High, Kingsbury also got to play in the Cowboys house (then Texas Stadium) under his head coach and father Tim Kingsbury.

"It's always an honor and a dream come true to be able to play in that stadium as a young man who grew up in Texas and played high-school football on there," Kingsbury said.

The Kingsburys led New Braunfels to the 5A semifinals in 1997 and the future Cardinals coach was the offensive player of the year. He was later inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Murray, though, has never seen his coach's high-school tape, saying he heard the film was grainy.

Kingsbury went on to play at Texas Tech, where current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, then the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator, saw him play.

"I was just so impressed with the way he played as a young quarterback," McCarthy said. "No surprise at all that he's an outstanding football coach because he had a great mind."

Kingsbury stepped on the field at AT & T six times as head coach of Texas Tech, but Monday will be his first time doing so in the NFL.

"He's probably more anxious than me," Murray said with a smirk.

Murray’s teammates have praised his calmness, and therefore expect nothing less from him under the lights where he’s had those great memories. Murray himself stressed that he's going to enjoy the moment, but he knows what is at stake.

He called it an opportunity for his team to make the next step.

"It's exciting for us having family there," center Mason Cole said of playing in hometowns. "But, I think Kyler's pretty level. He's going to take this game like any other game, as we all are."

Perhaps it will also be easier to focus without a packed house.

Dallas has allowed the most fans out of any team in the NFL this year, but the stadium is still at only 25-percent capacity each week. That’s over 20,000 fans, much more than the Cardinals have seen so far, but it won’t be as loud as a typical Monday night game is.

Maybe that will alleviate some of Kingsbury’s anxiety or help Murray focus. Maybe having some fan energy will ignite a fire under the Cardinals. Kingsbury seems to think so.

"I think it'll provide some sort of spark no question," Kingsbury said. "It's already one of those storied venues and then you throw in Monday night and the fans and the energy. I'm excited for our players to be able to play in front of that, hopefully brings a little juice."

Perhaps Murray will receive some cheers from his time at Allen despite being the visitor. MaxPreps ranked him the best-high school quarterback in Texas history after he went 43-0 as a starter. Texas is the same state that produced Super Bowl MVPs Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes along with college great Vince Young.

Murray earned a National Player of the Year award in 2014. He was a two-time All-America player.

"His accolades precede himself," right tackle Kelvin Beachum, another Texas native, said.

Murray's legend grew from the time he was in pee wee football, as he said the fields he played on were surrounded by people.

It is hard to imagine his return to the Dallas area will be just a normal game, especially under the spotlight of Monday Night Football.

Murray and Kingsbury are looking to approach it that way, but general manager Steve Keim had an interesting perspective he talked about Friday during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Keim said, “I put myself in that situation thinking about how much I love college football coming from Pennsylvania, which is obviously a place that there's so much importance to high-school football. No different from Texas, and in particular Dallas, where Kyler is from. I can't imagine what that must feel like whether I was going home and playing at the old Vet (in Philadelphia) back in those days with that crappy turf. Heinz Field (in Pittsburgh), wherever it may have been. It's just got to feel unbelievably special. And he can downplay it; we can downplay it. But you know, let's not minimize how exciting it must be for a young man to go there. I think about things like when you see the first snap, and Kyler has to look across the line of scrimmage and he sees that star on the helmet. I mean, that's got to be so surreal for a young man.”

Keim then went down his own memory lane when he was a rookie offensive lineman with the Miami Dolphins in 1996.

"It’s no different that my first rookie minicamp that I was in,” he said. “I was in the huddle and I'll never forget this. I looked up and it was Dan Marino calling out the plays and here I am a kid from Pennsylvania that grew up idolizing Dan Marino and it probably took about four or five snaps when Dan got his finger hurt on my helmet. He screamed at me and I sort of came out of that funk and surreal wasn't surreal anymore. It was real stuff.”

Which it will certainly be for Kyler Murray Monday night.