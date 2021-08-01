Sports Illustrated home
Kyler Murray Taking Ownership of Cardinals Heading to Year 3

The maturation process for Murray has been bountiful, as the quarterback has adopted the obligations that come with the position.
There's no debating the importance of a quarterback. Whether it be on the field, in the locker room, or even selling tickets/merchandise, having a face of the franchise simply makes life better for any NFL team. 

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has occupied that spot since first being drafted in 2019. While Murray continues to work towards becoming a better player on the field, he's also honed in on his leadership capabilities:

"That’s the position I play,” Murray said on Friday. “Guys look to me to be the leader of the team. I touch the ball every play. I make decisions every play. I’ve held that my whole life, so I don’t feel any different with whoever’s not here, who’s here. I’m going to be me and that’s really all I can be.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury expanded on Murray stepping into a bigger leadership role, saying, "Going into Year 3 I feel like he really feels like it’s his team now. That ownership aspect has definitely grown. He’s handling himself that way.

“When things don’t go well, he’s handling the type of ups and downs a lot better than those first two years, when I think he felt like the weight of the world was on him. He had to be perfect every play. He understands now in this game it’s not about that, it’s about finding a way at the end.”

The theme for Murray heading into his third season? Improvement. His talent as a quarterback is obvious, yet the evolution of Murray as a leader and voice within the organization is just as important. 

“Early on he was just trying to survive, himself, trying to keep his head above water as a rookie quarterback trying to figure it out,” said Kingsbury. “And now, he may have those moments where he’s frustrated but he’ll always go to the guy and talk through it and lift him up, so that’s been really good progress.”

© Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
