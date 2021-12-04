Kyler Murray Tied for Fifth-Best MVP Odds

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, despite missing the last three games due to injury, still has considerably high odds to take home the NFL's MVP award.

It's been quite the year for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, on and off the field.

On the field, the former No. 1 overall pick has mastered head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense, leading the Cardinals to the league's best record at 9-2 and the league's top performing offense when he has been healthy.

However, for the first time in his career, Murray has been sidelined with what was revealed to be a high-ankle sprain, five weeks removed from his last appearance in the loss to Green Bay and still carrying a questionable tag with him in Arizona's upcoming road trip to Chicago.

Murray's had to enter a battle within that's been relatively foreign to his rather successful (and healthy) career.

"You play the play over and over again in your head. And then the way the game ended, you wish you didn't get hurt and how could I have not gotten hurt. All this stuff plays in your head until you get back on the field. It can eat at you and stuff like that. I'm over it at this point," Murray said to reporters this week.

"So like I said, I'm in a good head space, (I) feel fine. We're 9-2, we have the best record in the league. Obviously, none of that matters right now. Gotta keep going. So I'm excited where we are as a team. Guys are happy to be back, refreshed off a good bye, had a good Thanksgiving. So like I said, I like where we're at."

Oddsmakers seem to like where Murray is at too.

SI Sportsbook has Murray at +1200 odds to win the NFL MVP award at the end of the season, trailing only quarterbacks Tom Brady (+250), Josh Allen (+500), Aaron Rodgers (+600) and Patrick Mahomes (+900).

Dak Prescott also has +1200 odds, tying him with Murray for the fifth-highest odds on the list.

Murray has an 8-1 record as a starter, passing for 2,276 yards on a 72.7% completion percentage with 17 touchdowns. Murray has also rushed for three touchdowns on the ground.

Although backup quarterback Colt McCoy has fared well in his starts for the Cardinals, the team will undoubtedly welcome Murray back with open arms upon his return.

It's been a marathon of caution with Murray's comeback, thanks in part to the team's 9-2 record.

The Cardinals, with only six games remaining and a favorable schedule on deck, could very well finish with the NFC's top record.

Should that happen under the guidance of Murray, his case to win the MVP would be quite strong.