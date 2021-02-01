Kyler Murray to Donate $60K 'Hungriest Player of the Year' Chain

Second-year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won the second annual Hungriest Player of the Year award and will donate the proceeds to frontline workers in Arizona.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is the SNICKERS second-annual “Hungriest Player of the Year," as announced Monday.

Every week during the season, SNICKERS selected a player who "showed a hunger for more with exceptional plays or moments on the field."

That player received the SNICKERS jewel-encrusted chain that has the word "HUNGRY" on it in the font that one would see the brand name printed on a candy bar wrapper. The chain was passed around from winner to winner during the season.

Since Murray won the season award, the chain is his, for now.

Murray will donate the chain to "benefit heroes on the frontlines in Arizona, including nurses and other essential workers," per a press release.

According to SNICKERS, the chain consists of 31 carats of 2,374 diamonds, blue sapphires and red rubies, and thus it is worth north of $60,000.

On Monday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show, Murray was a guest and commented about winning and donating the chain, of which he was wearing during his appearance.

"I have to figure out where we are going to donate to," Murray said. "For now, it is just chilling on my neck, weighing me down a little bit. It's a good deal."

Per a preseason press release from Mars Wrigley, the plan was for the winner to sell it and donate the proceeds to frontline workers battling the coronavirus in the team's community. Murray's win ensures the donation will aid those in Arizona.

Murray won the chain for his completion of the "Hail Murray" in Week 10, a 43-yard heave to the end zone to receiver DeAndre Hopkins to take down the eventual 13-3 Buffalo Bills.