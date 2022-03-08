Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Updates Instagram; All Cardinals Pictures Back

A sign of something good to come?

The Kyler Murray saga has seen another twist for the Arizona Cardinals.

After a long offseason of speculation surrounding Murray's financial future with the team (we're only in March by the way), we've seen drama only mirrored by Spanish soap operas. 

First, Murray wiped his Instagram clean of any association with the Cardinals. That got social media talking about his future with the team. 

Then, teammates and even Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill had to answer the bell for Murray in any interview done. 

As we approached the NFL Scouting Combine, Murray's agent drafted what may have been the most laughable ransom letter disguised as a professional statement to "Cardinals fans" to let them know what Murray has accomplished, pinning head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim in a corner just one day before speaking at the Combine. 

Keim/Kingsbury both took the podium and offered nothing of substance while speaking. We found out less than 24 hours later that both accepted contract extensions through the 2027 season. 

The extensions were a good sign that Murray would be sticking around for the long haul, working under the heavy assumption that the Cardinals have tied their anchor down to the trio of Keim, Kingsbury and Murray. 

On Tuesday, the Cardinals and their fans may have received some good news in a minor way, as Murray's Instagram now once again featured all previous pictures of him in a Cardinals uniform. 

Is this a good sign of things to come? Only in a cryptic world where Murray communicates through social media posts can we find out. If anything, this could be taken as good news, and perhaps a sign of things to look forward to as a Cardinals fan. 

It might help that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers just inked a four-year contract extension that's rumored to be around $200 million in value, although nothing is confirmed. 

Perhaps Murray was waiting for Rodgers to set the bar for negotiations, or maybe Murray woke up on the right side of the bed this morning. 

Here's to hoping his next post on Instagram is in ALL CAPS. 

