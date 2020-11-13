A quarterback’s path to contention differs from case to case. Aaron Rodgers was behind Hall of Famer Brett Favre on the Green Bay Packers depth chart for three years before jumping up and winning the Super Bowl in his third season as a starter. Seattle’s Russell Wilson was a third-round pick who landed in an ideal spot and won a title in his second season.

Then, there's Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, who won after starting for nine seasons in Indianapolis.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray landed on a 3-13 team with a brand new coaching staff ahead of the 2019 campaign. Arizona seemed to have a ways to go before reaching contention, but in Year 2 of Murray's career, they are 5-3, and currently in a playoff spot.

A major reason why is Murray. Veteran wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has played with a lot of quarterbacks in his 17 seasons, and he gave his thoughts Thursday on Murray's growth since he first arrived.

"The game is becoming easier to him," Fitzgerald said. "It is slowing down a little bit in terms of his reads and understanding of what's going on around him and what people are trying to do to him. And when things break down, he has the ability to make plays and improvise. You saw that a couple of times just last week, and you've obviously seen it over the course of the last year and a half and he's only going to continue to get better."

Since the Cardinals started 2-2, Murray has reached a new gear, his head coach Kliff Kingsbury pointed out this week. Murray passed for a career-high 380 yards in Week 5. Then, in Week 7, he shined in perhaps his highest-stakes game as a pro against 5-0 Seattle on Sunday Night Football. He passed for 360 yards and out-dueled Wilson to get the 37-34 win. Last Sunday, he had a 268-yard passing, 106-yard rushing performance against Miami.

"I do think since about the first month when he settled in has really upped his game," Kingsbury said. "I couldn't be more impressed with how he's handled everything in a unique year."

Murray said on Wednesday that he isn’t concerned that it takes many quarterbacks years to win. He wants to win every game and believes he should.

"We're trying to win," Murray said. "I'm trying to win. So that's the goal. For me personally, I think it's time to. We don't have time to wait around and say, 'Do this in Year 6 or 7.' You never know when your last snap is going to be. So I'm always striving to get better, always strive to be the best. And I think that every time I go out there on Sunday, that's the ultimate goal, to get a win and put my team in the best possible situation to get that win."

Kingsbury saw the competitive nature his quarterback has last Sunday when Murray had to take over to keep up with the Dolphins.

Murray said that he got in the heat of the moment, when perhaps instincts took over, while diving for first downs and extending plays while taking hits.

It was not enough against the Dolphins as Arizona lost 34-31, and Murray was visibly upset in the post-game press conference, with pauses to go with quiet and short answers and a facial expression of pure frustration.

"He wants to win first and foremost," Kingsbury said Monday. "He was frustrated just like all of us were last night. We wanted to win that game and we didn't get it done. But I don't think he looks at it that way. I mean, he sees at the end of the day, let's just find a way to win. I thought he played his heart out. He was diving for first downs, going in head first, taking shots, doing all the things that you want your leader to do and so we will be better."

Wide receiver Christian Kirk added: "You would think we just lost the Super Bowl. That's how hard he is on himself. And that's what you want to see, though. I mean, he just cares so much. He's so competitive. I say it all the time: every time he's out there on the field, there's nothing that you can tell him that, 'Hey, we might not have a shot today.' "

After the loss, Murray made it clear that he doesn’t want his team amped to get back in the win column.

He doesn't want to be seen as a young and upcoming team that can steal some wins. He wants a consistent attitude that every game could end the season.

"I don’t want to get used to this cycle," Murray said. "Being underdogs, getting hyped and then coming out here against a good team. That's not what I want to get into. I want to win every week. Obviously, in the NFL it's hard to do that. But I think we just got to be better about locking in and understanding that we can't take any opponent lightly, take any game for granted. Because like I said, you never know when it's going to be your last."

Veteran tight end Maxx William has noticed that, at an early stage, Murray is showing his leadership prowess. His desire to win could isolate others, especially if he tries to win games by himself. Williams doesn’t see that.

"I think Kyler has shown a lot in Year 2. I think he's showing more as being a leader out there on the field," Williams said. "I think as Kyler grows, and Kliff grows in the pros, I think the team's just gonna get better and better. And that's what we're working for every day is to go out there and strive to be the best we can be."

Murray isn’t worried about a timetable to win. And the Cardinals, with a mix of young and developing talent with win-now veterans, have a higher ceiling this year because of it.

As they said throughout the offseason, the sky's the limit. To a man, they believe it.