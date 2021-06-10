Murray Not Ruling Out Baseball, but 'Not Trying to Start Anything'

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback was a top-10 selection in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics before opting for football and being taken No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Kyler Murray is not coy when speaking about his dual-sport — he calls it tri-sport — ability.

The No. 9 pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Murray holds the distinction as the first athlete in history to be selected in the first round of each league's respective drafts; let alone in the top 10.

And even though Murray chose to pursue a career on the gridiron over the diamond, his love for America's pastime has not subsided. In fact, he desires the opportunity to prove he can compete at the MLB level one day.

"I know everybody around here probably feels different about it," Murray said on Thursday. "Me personally, I played the game my whole life. If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it. I'm sure anybody else asking me would too."

Yet, Murray was quick to ease any potential concerns that his current employers may have with him doing so.

"I'm not trying to start anything," Murray said. "I'm just talking."

What was notable, though, is that he was asked a question about being a two-sport guy for football and gaming, but then made sure to include baseball in the conversation and the three-sport reference.

The idea of Murray playing baseball has come up before. Cardinals general manager Steve Keim shot it down when previously asked and said Murray's priority is fully rooted in football and the Cardinals' success.

As for expectations entering Murray's third year, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not concerned with where his franchise signal-caller's head is at through the end of OTAs.

"He's a highly motivated individual," Kingsbury said on Thursday. "You don't become a top-10 pick in two sports without being incredibly motivated. Anything I can try to motivate him with, it will fall vastly short of the expectations he puts on himself.

"You can definitely see that he's very confident, he has a look in his eyes that he wants to take a huge step this year and he definitely has the ability to do so. We did some good things last year and made some big strides and I anticipate us doing even more this season."

Not only does Murray exude confidence in football and baseball, but his proficiency in e-sports has hit the national scene. He donned the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine on Thursday with FaZe Clan, the group he games with.

For now, Murray's attention is focused on making the playoffs for the first time in his three-year NFL career. While that is his primary goal, he does not plan on altering the confidence he has in himself.

"I still hold on to the three-sport title," Murray said. "If the day came where I got to do what I wanted to do, which I don't know, I'm leaving it open, but I think I can still play for sure. But we'll add the gaming onto that. Don't shortchange me, please."