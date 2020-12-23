Kyler Murray Wins Third NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award

It has been a week of honors for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

On Monday, he was named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster for the first time in his young career. On Wednesday, he was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

This is the third time this season that Murray has been named player of the week, which is the most for a Cardinals playerIn franchise history. He previously won after performances against the New York Jets in Week 5 and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7.

"Like any other individual award, I obviously wouldn't be able to make the Pro Bowl if it weren't for my teammates, coaches, everybody in the building that allows me to do what I do," Murray said of earning the Pro Bowl selection and individual honors.

On Sunday, in a 33-26 victory, he passed for a career-high 406 yards with 29 rushing yards. He tossed three touchdowns and ran for one more, becoming the third quarterback to ever be a part of score 60 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Only Dan Marino and Cam Newton have done so before.

Murray also became the first quarterback to have nine games in which he passed for a touchdown and ran for one in a single season.

The Cardinals offense gained 526 yards Sunday, a season high.

A lot of Murray's damage through the air was down the field. On throws in between 10 and 20 yards, he completed 7 of 10 for 146 yards. On throws beyond 20 yards, he connected on 4 of 6 for 114 yards.

One of those completions was an example of how trusting receiver DeAndre Hopkins in traffic can pay dividends. Murray lofted up a deep ball down the seam to Hopkins, who went up in between two defenders and pulled it down for a 45-yard gain.

Murray found Hopkins often on Sunday, as the two linked up nine times for 169 yards including the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.

This is the sixth time this season that a Cardinals player has been named the player of the week. Offensively, Hopkins won after pulling in the Hail Murray against Buffalo in Week 11. Linebacker Hasson Reddick won it in week 14 after his five-sack, three-forced fumbles performance. Earlier in the season, safety Budda Baker won the honor after a big night against the Dallas Cowboys.

The last time the Cardinals had six player-of-the-week awards was in 2009, when they finished 10-6.

Murray enters Week 16 in the NFL's top 12 for passing yards, completion percentage and adjusted quarterback rating. When asked if he has come close to accomplishing his goals for the year, Murray simply replied, "No."