While information has been scant regarding the planned workouts for 21 Arizona Cardinals this week in Dallas, Texas, evidence is mounting that the gathering took place at Allen High School, where quarterback Kyler Murray attended.

After wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a video of his arrival in town Sunday, the latest Instagram posts came Wednesday from quarterback Brett Hundley and rookie running back Eno Benjamin via their "stories," which disappear after 24 hours. They featured views of the football facilities and stadium, which opened in 2012 at a reported cost of $60 million.

Hundley wrote, “I mean its iight (alright) … “

Murray reportedly invited 20 offensive teammates and paid over $40,000 for travel, hotel and meals.

The trip came amid record-breaking COVID-19 cases in Texas and the recent spikes resulted in the NFLPA sending a message last to all players last Saturday suggesting they not participate in private workouts. Players from other teams have had workouts despite the letter, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and teammates. Florida is another state that has seen a surge in cases in recently days.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts," the letter from NFLPA medical director, Dr. Thom Mayer, read. "Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. "We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

He ended the letter with the words, “Stay safe.”