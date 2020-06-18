It’s always said that NFL players make their biggest improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, and with multiple Cardinals players talking about how the "sky is the limit" for the team this year, much of that is predicated on quarterback Kyler Murray making a significant jump from a season that saw him named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

For his part, Murray knows how much he settled in throughout the grueling NFL season in 2019 and is excited to get back on the field.

He stated simply, “I live, breathe and eat football. So me, personally, I can't wait just to get out there with the guys, win games and ultimately the goal is win a Super Bowl. So that's what I plan to do and the guys plan to do that as well.”

Even with the virtual offseason that has occurred over the last two months, Murray said, “It's amazing just watching film and seeing things that I didn't see then or that I knew but I just didn't see just because (you’re) getting acclimated to the NFL where everybody's better. Even in meetings I’ll be seeing stuff and know before (head) coach (Kliff Kingsbury) even says anything. I already know. I should have did this or I see that now. It’s just the more you play, the more things click. That's starting to happen.”

Reflecting back to the strides he took during his rookie season, Murray said, “I think just seeing the defense, seeing the field, recognizing what they were trying to do to me. At the beginning of the year, I was kind of just winging it, not really understanding what they were doing. Things were moving a lot faster than they had before. So, towards the end of the season I could dissect and diagnose things before they happened. That's where you want to be as a player. The game slowed down for me.”

Trying to establish himself as the leader of the offense, Murray likes that there haven’t been many personnel changes and the coaching staff is stable.

He said, “Just being around the guys for this past year. Me knowing them now, them knowing me. We got a lot of similar faces, not too many guys gone so I think all of that helps. Us being familiar with each other. And me being the guy now, I think it's sky's the limit. Like I said, I can't wait to get back. I know they're excited.

“Guys trust each other guys, know each other, We got a year in with these coaches. We were hitting on all cylinders towards the end of the year and had a lot of close games throughout the season, but I think we kind of found ourselves and if we were able to capitalize on a couple of plays here and there during the past season, I think our record would have been a little different so I'm excited to see what we do this season.”

Finally, when asked how good he believes he can be, Murray calmly said, “I don't like to speak on what I'm gonna do beforehand. I just like to go out and play my game and let my play speak for itself. So I've always done that. And that's what I'm going to do.”

By all accounts, that should end up being pretty darn good.