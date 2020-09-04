OLB Kylie Fitts Impresses Ahead of Roster Cut

With the Arizona Cardinals joining the other 31 teams around the NFL in making roster cuts ahead of Saturday's 1:00 p.m. PT deadline, plenty of tough decisions are in the process of being made. Some deserving players will likely be cut from the 74-man roster and will have to clear waivers before having the chance to be designated to the 16-man practice squad beginning Sunday.

For a guy like outside linebacker Kylie Fitts, it can be a particularly stressful week.

Fitts joined the Cardinals in September last season after spending his rookie year in Chicago when he was drafted in the sixth round by the Bears in 2018. He was cut in late August of 2019 before signing to the Cardinals practice squad Sept. 3.

He remained on the scout team for Weeks 1-13, continuously learning defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's scheme. Entering his first training camp in Arizona, Fitts parlayed his knowledge into an impressive showing that put coaches on notice, adding depth to an outside linebacker corps that lacked consistently capable pass rushers behind Chandler Jones last year. It could potentially lead to Fitts claiming a roster spot.

"Kylie Fitts has had a great camp," Joseph said earlier this week.

Although he added little in the way of production last season, tallying two tackles on defense and two on special teams in three games for the Cardinals upon his elevation to the active roster, Fitts has made himself a recognizable presence in the building.

"We've really been impressed with with Kylie," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday. "I think last year he bought into the system, the scheme, what we were asking him to do, whether it was on scout team or when he got his live reps. And he's come back and he lost some weight, looks quicker, looks more explosive and has really done a nice job throughout camp."

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Fitts has looked the part from a physical standpoint during the open portions of practices. And it has not exclusively been coaches who Fitts has impressed, but teammates as well.

In fact, the Cardinals represented a union in a way between Fitts and former Pac-12 rival Devon Kennard, who signed with Arizona as a free agent this offseason.

"Being a Pac-12 guy, I remember Kylie was supposed to go to USC and ended up going to UCLA and then Utah, so I already was pretty familiar with him," Kennard said Thursday. "And he's had a great camp. Just showed a lot of things that he could do. He's very fast, can set the edge well, so I'm excited for what he's going to be able to do in this defense moving forward."

Whether that be on the active roster or as a practice-squad designate is yet to be determined. And there is always the possibility of Fitts not making it past the waiver process and getting claimed. Still, he has given coaches plenty to think about with the next 24-48 hours a critical juncture in his NFL career.

"We've got four or five guys we feel good about," Joseph said of the outside linebacker group.

Would the Cardinals take all of them? Perhaps not, but it is an optimal predicament to be in compared to the alternative. Special teams will likely be a determining factor.