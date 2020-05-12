AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Lack of On-Field Reps Affecting Rookies

Howard Balzer

With the Cardinals beginning their third week of virtual offseason “workouts,” it’s an adjustment for everyone throughout the NFL.

For this year’s group of rookies, it’s a brave new world of trying to get acclimated, knowing there likely won’t be much, if any, becoming comfortable around their fellow first-year players, plus the veterans, until much later in the offseason.

For the returning players, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the process has been good.

He said, “We've been installing every day, trying to break it down offensively and defensively. We'll go through it; use that hour to install and talk through position-specific things that we want to get accomplished. Obviously, we’d like to apply it to the field and you're not able to. But being in Year 2, that has been a lot smoother. Everything's familiar to these guys the second time around, and I think that's helped.”

It’s altogether different for the rookies, who didn’t have minicamps this year on the first or second weekend after the draft.

“What you feel like they're missing out on is reps,” Kingsbury said. “When the vets get back or when they are around the vets, they're obviously not going to get as many (reps). Those rookie minicamp reps are really invaluable and it's tough for them to not have those, but these guys just have to work really hard at the mental part of it and obviously study their playbooks relentlessly to be prepared for their opportunities.”

He expanded on the theme when asked if expectations for the rookies have to be managed considering the unique circumstances.

He said, “We all do. I believe as a coaching staff, when you look at the opportunities they're going to get, it's not going to be what it would have been rep-wise. Because guess what, our vets haven't played football in a year as well. Whenever we get our hands on them, it's gonna be a longer time than we had anticipated. They're going to need the work as well, so I think we have to understand things will be moving really quickly for these guys when we do get to work with them. And we probably do need to anticipate guys maybe not being as prepared as they have been in the past.”

As for the first thing he and the coaches will have to do when the rookies are on the field for the first time, Kingsbury smiled and said, “Just make sure they know where to line up. You know, that's one hesitation about the zoom meetings is everybody's gonna nod and say, ‘Yes, sir. I got it.’ And when you get out there, sometimes they don't ‘got it.’”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals and NFC West Teams Pile Up Road Mileage, so do Home Opponents

The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams tasked with traveling the nation on short notice in 2020.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Swap Cornerbacks, Re-sign Kevin Peterson

Cornerback Kevin Peterson is returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one-year deal, while Andre Chachere is on the way out.

Howard Balzer

Jake Plummer, the Cowboys and a 50-Year Legacy

With the Cardinals and Cowboys scheduled to play on MNF, former QB Jake Plummer recounts a playoff win 50 years in the making.

Mason Kern

Cardinals One of Two Teams with Three Consecutive 2020 Road Games

The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road a lot come next season.

Howard Balzer

The Real Numbers: Taking a Deep Dive into Strength of Schedule Rankings

How hard is the Arizona Cardinals schedule this season? AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer breaks it down.

Howard Balzer

Two Prime-Time Games for Cardinals in 2020; Both on the Road

The Arizona Cardinals season schedule was released on Thursday and they got some good news.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Comparing Isaiah Simmons to the Best to Play the Game

Trying to find a player comp for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons is a tough task.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Arizona Cardinals Announce 2020 Schedule

Who are the Arizona Cardinals playing and when are they doing so this season?

Mason Kern

Schedule Preview with 'Reveal' Hours Away: No Speculation Allowed

With the impending Arizona Cardinals schedule announcement coming later today, there has been ample speculation as to how it will unfold.

Howard Balzer

Simmons Looking to 'Switch Some Things Up' with Cardinals Uniform No. 48

Isaiah Simmons declared that he will wear No. 48 with the Arizona Cardinals, but is that plan already going to change?

Howard Balzer