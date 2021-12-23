Lack of Playmaking Doomed Cardinals Defense in Detroit; Looking to Improve vs. Colts

The Cardinals missed a lot of chances to make big plays on defense last week, which defensive coordinator Vance Joseph pointed out was the main problem.

The Arizona Cardinals missed on a golden chance to change the outlook of last Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.

Detroit took over possession at its own 7-yard line while leafing 3-0 in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw the ball over the middle, and Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons dropped back in coverage. Simmons was positioned perfectly and he jumped in front of the pass, getting both hands on the ball.

However, he was not able to hold on as he hit the ground.

The Cardinals could have had the ball in the red zone to try and take their first lead. Instead, the Lions drove the field and went ahead 10-0.

Simmons was far from the only Cardinal with a blown chance on both sides of the ball last Sunday.

The defense had several misses on tackles, tackles for loss and sacks.

"We didn't make plays, couldn't get off the field on third down, the defense had way too many penalties," linebacker Jordan Hicks said postgame. "We've got to learn; we've got to continue to move forward."

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters this week he did not feel as if there was a lack of effort or energy.

There was just failed execution.

"I didn't see a lack of juice, I saw a lack of playmaking and a lack of detail in certain areas," Joseph said on Wednesday. "The fix is we've got to coach and play better and that's it."

He said he's seen improvement defending the run with his team allowed 3.7 yards per carry last week.

While the Lions collected 126 rushing yards, over half of Detroit running back Craig Reynolds' 112 came after contact. There were too many arm tackles.

Part of the defense's self claimed "lack of detail" showed up in the form of penalties.

The Cardinals as a whole had seven flags accepted against them for 83 yards. The defense committed two 15-yard roughing the passer penalties in three plays on one drive that resulted in a Lions touchdown.

Last week, Arizona committed a defensive holding on a third down from the red zone, and the Los Angeles Rams scored a touchdown soon after.

On Saturday, the Cardinals host the Indianapolis Colts, a surging team with the league's rushing leader in Jonathan Taylor. Missing plays and giving the Colts extra yardage would be nightmarish with Indianapolis' ability to run and control pace.

"They have a really good offensive line, MVP candidate at running back, fast and you can't bring him down with arm tackles," nose tackle Corey Peters said on Tuesday.

Joseph said he has a good plan against the run, but the players need to tackle and be detailed in run fits in order to avoid giving Taylor holes.

Taylor is one of the league's speediest players at any position.

He has the single fastest top speed on a play in the league this year, reaching 23.13 miles per hour on a 67-yard touchdown rush last week, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Colts hand the ball off on the second-highest percentage of their snaps in the NFL.

"It can be four or five straight runs each series that you have to make plays, and you have to get one of those downs knocked down for one or two yards," Joseph said. "If you don't, it's gonna be a long series for you."

The Colts are fourth in time of possession this season.

Their most popular play on first down, second-and-medium, second-and-short and third-and-short is a handoff to Taylor, according to Sharp Football Stats.

The Cardinals know what's coming, but doing something about it is where they can grow or get burned.