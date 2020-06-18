Three years ago, former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson rocked the world with an impassioned Hall of Fame enshrinement speech that touched on his lineage and vision for what America should be. "Team America," he called it.

The relevant part of his speech is in the accompanying video (seen above) and while the length is about five minutes, it’s riveting in its passion and well worth listening ... and truly hearing.

His ancestry, in which his great-great-great grandfather George Tomlinson came to America on a slave ship and given the slave owner’s last name, was subsequently featured in an NFL 360 feature on NFL Network in which he met one of the ancestors of the slave owner at Tomlinson Hill.

Fast forward to this week and where we currently are as a nation. Tomlinson recently spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio on the Pro Football Hall of Fame show I co-host with Hall of Famer James Lofton and Hall historian Joe Horrigan.

Reflecting on his speech, Tomlinson said, “I wanted to have a message for America at that time. And really, so much of the talk today is about how the country can learn a lot from the locker room. We've heard that time and time again. And that's kind of where this whole concept of becoming Team America came from, is the whole locker-room concept of when you come into that locker room, I don't care what color you are, I don't care about your background. The culture; it's all about one goal. And sure, as you get to know these men in the locker room and you get to learn their backgrounds and their culture, you learn to love them as your brother and you care for them.

“And so that obviously is done through conversation. And so my point at that time was, hey, our country can learn a lot from that concept of being a team. So that's why I talked about Team America, and how, don't close the door on someone who may look different from you, but open it wide for those who believe in themselves that anything is possible. And I think those are the ideals of our country now; I believe where we are now. Everything that we've been through. The spirit of this country is speaking. And it started obviously, as we know, with our ancestors and even back then, as our ancestors marched and they protested, we had our white brothers and sisters marching with us back then. But, it's a whole different level now. And I'm so blessed to see this today.”

Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries recently talked about that brotherhood within in a team and how meaningful conversations have been over the last few weeks.

He said the world would be a better place if it functioned more like a locker room because “it would be so much kumbaya.”

“I need you to stand with me," he said. "We depend on each other.”

Tomlinson emphasized how the focus has to be not on the past, but on what all of us can do. He said, “I think you start to question yourself. For those of us who have kids, and James, you and I have had many conversations even when you were coaching me. I talked about your family and how you kept them together, how you raised such great kids. And it's because we care about their future and we really want to; it sounds like a cliche what people say most of the time: ‘I want my kids to have a better life than I had it,’ but it is the truth.

“And that's why we talk about inclusion and unity because anybody that's willing to go out and work hard and earn it the fair way should have a chance at the American pie, at the American dream as we say, and so that message will never grow old because all of us I believe, all of most of America, wants unity and inclusion and diversity going forward for our younger generation. We want that.”

When it was suggested that this is the perfect time for NFL Network to replay the show from three years ago, Tomlinson said, “It is something that I think all people should be able to watch again and just take it in and and really just kind of look within yourself; we all do, and ask ourselves: is there any more that we can do to make this country better at this time because we have to capture this moment in history? All of us do.”