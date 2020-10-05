Gaillard a Valuable Backup as Cole Returns from Injury

While the sample size might be small, the impact Arizona Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard made in replacement of an injured Mason Cole was enormous.

Cole started all 16 games as a rookie in 2018 as a replacement for A.Q. Shipley, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, but started just two at guard in 2019. After the Cardinals elected not to bring Shipley back and let him walk in free agency, Cole took over as the permanent starter.

However, a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers kept him out for two additional weeks. As a result, Gaillard was thrust preeminently into immediate action in the first game of the season after making zero career appearances as a rookie in 2019.

"(Offensive line) coach (Sean) [Kugler], he does a great job at preparing us for these type of situations," Gaillard said Sept. 17. "He's always rotating us in and out of practice. He always harps on us that we have to be ready in case anything happens, anything goes down. He rotates us at multiple positions and it's just about doing your job at the end of the day."

Despite his inexperience, Gaillard helped captain Arizona to an undefeated 2-0 start, beating the 49ers on the road and defeating the Washington Football Team at home. His efforts in both games, having played in 56 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 1 (46) and 100 percent in Week 2 (77), did not go unrecognized.

"Very impressive," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said following the win over San Francisco. "And that's how he's been. He's a very confident young man. He believes he could start anywhere and could be playing anywhere. And he prepares that way. I think when he stepped in, nobody blinked. He handled himself well, he made the calls, he led that group and I couldn't have been more impressed by the way he handled things. To lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to seal that game, in really his first meaningful playing time in the NFL, that'll build a lot of confidence for him moving forward."

Added general manager Steve Keim: "The fact that Lamont Gaillard had to step in and the transition was seamless for him; to play his first game, I thought he played exceptional. Not only from a physical standpoint, but we all know that position requires you to play with awareness and to use your eyes and to make the Mike points and the other things that centers have to do that are so critical to a team's success.

"I thought Lamont stepped in and did a fantastic job ... I love our depth, all of them have experience except for Lamont. And again, I think he certainly proved his worth this past weekend (Week 1)."

Fast forward to practices leading up to Week 4 and Cole gradually began to insert himself back into the rotation. He was limited Wednesday-Friday and was labeled questionable for Sunday's game. Yet, when it came time to strap the pads on, Cole was full go and played in 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps against Carolina in a 31-21 loss.

In his return, the exchange with quarterback Kyler Murray seemed effortless. There were not any notable miscues that were recognizable errors. In fact, Cole graded out as "high quality" in pass protection by Pro Football Focus's metrics with an 83.7 mark. Still, there were several plays where Cole was abused by the Panthers defensive line, specifically, rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown — who was drafted by Carolina No. 7 overall, just one spot before the Cardinals took inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons No. 8.

"I thought Mason handled the offense well," Kingsbury said Monday. "We put a lot on him to make the calls. He pushed the tempo and did some nice things. Had a tough matchup there at times with Derrick Brown; he's a tremendous young player up front. But I've been impressed with how Mason has operated when he's started at center."

Considering both Cole and Gaillard have drawn impressive reviews following their stints as the starter, the Cardinals have little to worry about in terms of their center depth. Still, the plan seems to be keeping Cole as the full-time starter and continue to establish a deeper connection with Murray.

"We definitely wanted to build that rapport with those two guys (Cole and Murray), but luckily we have Lamont who has been in the system now for two years, which really helps," Kingsbury said the Friday prior to Week 2. "He has a comfort level with Kyler, as well (as a) comfort level with how we operate and it's not like it's some guy that just got here. And so, that's definitely going to help. Mason, we're all excited about and hope to get him back soon. I was really impressed by how Lamont handled things."

From Murray's perspective, both candidates have assimilated into the offense and it should be an easy transition to slide either into the spot. The confidence he has in both players plays a large role in enabling their success.

"This is a next man up-type of mentality," Murray said after Week 1. "When [Cole] goes down, Lamont's going to come in and do his job just as well. I think he did a great job. We kept it moving and we finished in the third and fourth quarter when we needed to."

Gaillard's impact, while largely unexpected, was pivotal in the Cardinals storming out to the start they did. With Cole back, he likely will not be relied upon as much — in Week 4 he did not take any offensive snaps and played three total on special teams — but the organization is confident in what he can do should he be needed again.

"I haven't played for a whole year, so I knew if the day was going to be my chance, then I had to take full advantage of it," Gaillard said. "When I got in, I felt good. My guys were comfortable with me. They talked to me and I talked to them and I let them know that we were going to keep this thing moving. Felt good, played good, finished well."

The confidence was evident to his position-mates.

"He came in; he didn't miss a beat," Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh said after the win against the 49ers. "He enabled us to win that game. I think he should get the MVP of the game honors just for stepping in. That was his first game even dressing I'm pretty sure. To come in, you're not expecting as as a backup — obviously we always say, 'Hey, you've got to be ready.' I don't think any of us thought Lamont would see time at center during this game. He stepped in, he played unbelievable. I couldn't be more proud of him and we have a lot to build."

Coming into the NFL as a three-year starter at Georgia, Gaillard was accustomed to playing often. While his transition to the pros was admittedly difficult, he said his approach to his rookie season has enabled the success that he has experienced in his two starts through his second season.

"It was very stressful at first," Gaillard said of watching last season from the bench. "It was very annoying, but my coaches always spoke to me and told me, 'Your time will come and when your time comes, take full advantage of it.' That's what I did. I owned up to it, I owned up to not playing and I knew I was going to get my chance sooner or later. And once I did, just took advantage of it. That's all you have to do.

"I was trying to make it known that I was going to try to get in early and play, but things didn't go my way. It was just about being patient, being cautious to your time and taking advantage of what you're doing; mental preparation. And I just took advantage of all the time and all the vets that have helped me and coaches that have helped me around just do my job."