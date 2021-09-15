Arizona Cardinals Chandler Jones Special On, Off Field

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones working to be rewarded with new contract by being a true pro on and off the field.

The context is important, and that’s what makes Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones’ jaw-dropping performance Sunday against the Tennessee Titans so breathtaking.

After all, Jones is the fifth player in the last 12 seasons to have at least five sacks in a game and former Cardinals linebacker Hasson Reddick did it in Week 14 last season against the New York Giants.

In addition, Jones became the fourth player in history to have at least three four or more sack games in their career. Two of the others, Derrick Thomas (four) and Reggie White (three), are Hall of Famers. The other was Leslie O’Neal with four.

The context for Jones’ play Sunday was plentiful.

*It was the season opener, and his first game since Week 5 of 2020 when he suffered a torn biceps that required surgery and he missed the remainder of the season. The other four five or more sack days came in November or December.

*He is only the third player in league history and the first in 23 years to have at least five sacks in a season opener. Thomas did it with six sacks for the Kansas City Chiefs in 1988, while Bill Gay of the Detroit Lions had 5.5 in 1983. Jones also had three sacks in the first quarter Sunday and no one in NFL history has had that many in an opener.

*This one came following an offseason in which he boycotted OTAs and minicamp, and as he admitted Wednesday during his first media availability since being injured, asked to be traded.

The context of that hasn’t been explained, and Jones wouldn’t go that far Wednesday.

“Yeah, I did ask for a trade,” he said. “If (general manager) Steve (Keim) wants to talk about that, he can speak about it, or my agent. But, that is true.”

Agent Ethan Lock told AllCardinals Wednesday that he will talk about the trade request at some point, but not now.

Jones surely let his play do the talking Sunday.

Many others also talked about what was witnessed in Nashville.

Running back Chase Edmonds said Tuesday, “No surprise here from big bro. I was fortunate enough that a couple of us stayed in Arizona after the breaks (this offseason) and everything like that. So really all spring and all summer long, we were grinding together. So I got to have a first-row front seat to just watch Chandler Jones grind every single day at EXOS (a Phoenix-area athlete performance center). A couple of us over there training; we wanted to stay back and just really groove as a team and just grind together. And I saw first and foremost, every single day he went in there, he busted his tail off.”

Safety Budda Baker wasn’t surprised by Sunday’s production after witnessing the way Jones worked in the offseason and in training camp.

“He trained spectacularly hard, so I just knew what was going to come,” Baker said.

As for recovering from biceps surgery, Jones said, “I feel like what helped me with the rehab was my rehab carried over into my training for the season. I took that same mentality going into the offseason. I took that same drive as far as getting back healthy, getting back 100%. Carrying over into my film study carried over into my lower body; not just my biceps, but carrying to my chest, my arms, my back. And ultimately it showed on Sunday or it shows on Sunday and it shows in your play when you dedicate your whole offseason to your craft.”

Edmonds believes Jones was on a personal mission.

“You could tell it was personal to him this year,” Edmonds said. “He wanted to come back and really remind everyone of who he was. Obviously, he didn't say it, but I'm gonna say it: I saw the NFL top 100 list come out. And I know Chandler tore his biceps last year, but they didn't even have him up there. Just the ultimate disrespect. And obviously, he put the whole league on notice what he did with that five-sack game. Just a technician, and a guy who is gonna be great for a long, long time.”

As for the top 100, Jones said, “I could understand not being included in the 100 with me being hurt last season. You get voted by your peers and they didn't have an opportunity to see me much so I can understand that.”

Overall, Jones claimed there was nothing “personal” in the way he worked.

He said, “I just try to go out there and play football to be honest with you. I don't talk about personal or whatever, I just do my job and use opportunities to manage my expectations. And that's what I tried to do.”

Meanwhile, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is always impressed by Jones’ approach on and off the field.

When it was pointed out to head coach Kliff Kingsbury that Jones could have made his contract issue a distraction, he was also asked how the veterans on the team have helped make his transition to being a first-time NFL coach less stressful thanh it could have been.

He said, “It's been incredible. For me, particularly, you walk in that first meeting, the very first day I got here and those guys embraced me. Fired college coach, I'm sure they're thinking, ‘Who is this guy?’

“But I never felt that. Chandler's been one of those guys and he's been tremendous. You saw the type of talent he is; he knows what he is. I know he wants more money and is probably deserving of it and it's part of the business, but the way he's handled himself and the way he treats his teammates and his coaches has just been phenomenal.”