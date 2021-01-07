Former Cardinal Larry Centers Remembers Kwamie Lassiter

Several former Arizona Cardinals players, including fullback Larry Centers, turned out for a golf tournament to honor the memory of former safety Kwamie Lassiter.

On a beautiful sun-splashed Jan. 6 morning at the Arizona Biltmore golf course Wednesday, the moment Kwamie Lassiter dreamed of came true. Unfortunately, the former Cardinals safety wasn’t there to see it, although some were convinced he really was, if only in spirit alone.

Lassiter passed away at the age of 49 two years ago to the day on Jan. 6, 2019, and his wife, Ericka, subsequently picked up the torch to plan the first annual Kwamie Lassiter Memorial Golf Classic to benefit the foundation he started.

A legion of former Cardinals were in attendance, including former fullback Larry Centers, to honor a player that was as special off the field as he was on it.

"Happy to be out here today for what I think is an awesome cause," Centers told AllCardinals at the event Wednesday. "Kwamie touched a lot of people in a very positive way and it's an indication of how many guys showed up. We're in some tough times, but guys took the risk to come out here and show their respects."

After his death, Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic wrote, “When Pat Tillman became a Cardinal in 1998, the number he wore in college, 42, was unavailable, assigned three years earlier to another unheralded safety who scoffed at the low expectations others had for him.

“Kwamie Lassiter.

“The two players hit it off. But, then, everyone hit it off with Lassiter. That’s why news of his death on Sunday hit everyone who knew him so hard.

“It broke my heart,” former Cardinals coach Dave McGinnis said. “We lost a special human being.”

That was the recurring theme with several players AllCardinals interviewed Wednesday, all of which will be available, along with a video produced on the course, with even more players sharing their memories.

Lassiter spent eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Cardinals after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent from Kansas in 1995. He had eight interceptions in 1998, including four in Arizona’s season-finale victory over the Chargers to clinch the franchise’s first playoff appearance in 23 years.

The foundation is committed to continuing his vision by establishing opportunities that promote comprehensive awareness of healthy lifestyles and bringing awareness to Sickle Cell Anemia. In addition, KLF T.A.C.K.L.E (Teaching All Children to Kickoff Leadership in Education) seeks to change the way children are motivated and to encourage their success in education.

For more information on the foundation, find them on Facebook, or go to the website.

Centers was a fifth-round pick of the Cardinals in 1990 and played 14 seasons in the NFL, nine in Arizona. One of the great pass-catching backs of all-time, Centers had 535 receptions for 4,539 yards for the Cardinals and 19 touchdowns. He added 1,736 rushing yards and 10 scores.

One of Lassiter's career-defining games came in the finale of the 1998 regular season and Centers remembers it well.

"Four interceptions," he said. "One I used to tease him about because he caught it off of a guy's foot. Sticking with it, talk about a guy who was an undrafted free agent, came into the league, fought his way to the top and earned everything he got. I couldn't have been more proud of his accomplishments and I'm here because of the tremendous amount of respect I have for Kwamie Lassiter."

For his career, he totaled 8,985 yards from scrimmage. Centers had 827 receptions for 6,797 yards and 28 touchdowns to go with 2,188 rushing yards and another 14 scores.

"The person and the player obviously went together," Centers said of Lassiter. "The thing that stands out the most about Kwamie was, in everything that he did, he set a standard. And that standard was so high and he challenged everybody around him to match that standard, to rise up in every situation. Through preparation, through dedication, through study, he's just a remarkable man, a remarkable athlete and a great father, a great husband and I just can't say enough great things about him."