Larry Fitzgerald to Co-Host Weekly Show with Tom Brady

We at least know one thing Larry Fitzgerald will be preparing for ahead of the 2021 season.

NFL wide receiver and future Hall of Fame inductee Larry Fitzgerald still has not decided on playing an 18th season with the Arizona Cardinals (or with some other NFL team).

Fitzgerald has however made a decision on what platform to record his audio talents.

SiriusXM will air Let’s Go!, an exclusive weekly national show with five-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one-hour show will feature back-to-back, in-depth conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald, conducted by Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray.

The weekly one-hour show will air every Monday at 6 pm ET starting Sept. 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88). SiriusXM subscribers nationwide can listen in their car and on their phone or connected devices at home with the SXM App.

After Let’s Go! debuts each week on Mad Dog Sports Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio, the conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald will become available as individual podcasts on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

Brady, Fitzgerald and Gray will also get together for an additional preseason episode that will air during training camp.

Will Fiztgerald be with the Cardinals? Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is adamant the ball is in Fitzgerald's court when it comes to a decision, while many Arizona players have stated they have not spoken about football in conversations with Fitzgerald.

We do know a decision will need to be made soon on Fitzgerald playing the 2021 season. However, we now know one commitment Fitzgerald has made for this year.