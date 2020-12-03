Since the Arizona Cardinals placed safety Deionte Thompson on reserve/COVID-19 Nov. 24, followed by wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield two days later, the chronology and contact tracing has been under close inspection.

Wednesday, the franchise activated Sherfield and he returned to the practice field, a development likely prompted by his status as a contact tracing subject leading to his quarantine. Meanwhile, both Thompson and Fitzgerald reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Thus far, the "outbreak" has been contained just to those three players, although head coach Kilff Kingsbury said last week Fitzgerald's status was unrelated to Thompson.

"It was good to have Trent back out there today," Kingsbury said Wednesday evening. "He's one of our special-team aces and we definitely missed him last Sunday."

Kingsbury expressed optimism Monday about the potential of getting all three players activated this week ahead of Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. With Sherfield back on the active roster, Kingsbury said Thompson is currently closer to a comeback than Fitzgerald.

"I'm thinking it sounds like Deionte will be back really soon," Kingsbury said Wednesday evening. "And not sure on Fitz just yet. He's still working through those protocols."

Because players usually need a minimum of 10 days to return, so Thompson's time line would result in him potentially being cleared before Fitzgerald. The 10 days for Fitzgerald would bring him much closer to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 12 was the first game Sherfield did not play this season, while Thompson missed his third of the year after also not participating in Weeks 1 and 10. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald was a non-participant for the first time in nearly six years, having played in every game since missing Arizona's Nov. 30, 2014 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The trio of players affected by coronavirus in the past week marked just the fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, the Cardinals have placed on the reserve designation this season. Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was out from Sept. 11-21, while outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. had stints from Nov. 2-11.

