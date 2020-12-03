SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Thompson to Return 'Really Soon;' Fitzgerald Status Unclear

Mason Kern

Since the Arizona Cardinals placed safety Deionte Thompson on reserve/COVID-19 Nov. 24, followed by wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield two days later, the chronology and contact tracing has been under close inspection.

Wednesday, the franchise activated Sherfield and he returned to the practice field, a development likely prompted by his status as a contact tracing subject leading to his quarantine. Meanwhile, both Thompson and Fitzgerald reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. Thus far, the "outbreak" has been contained just to those three players, although head coach Kilff Kingsbury said last week Fitzgerald's status was unrelated to Thompson.

"It was good to have Trent back out there today," Kingsbury said Wednesday evening. "He's one of our special-team aces and we definitely missed him last Sunday."

Kingsbury expressed optimism Monday about the potential of getting all three players activated this week ahead of Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. With Sherfield back on the active roster, Kingsbury said Thompson is currently closer to a comeback than Fitzgerald.

"I'm thinking it sounds like Deionte will be back really soon," Kingsbury said Wednesday evening. "And not sure on Fitz just yet. He's still working through those protocols."

Because players usually need a minimum of 10 days to return, so Thompson's time line would result in him potentially being cleared before Fitzgerald. The 10 days for Fitzgerald would bring him much closer to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Week 12 was the first game Sherfield did not play this season, while Thompson missed his third of the year after also not participating in Weeks 1 and 10. Meanwhile, Fitzgerald was a non-participant for the first time in nearly six years, having played in every game since missing Arizona's Nov. 30, 2014 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The trio of players affected by coronavirus in the past week marked just the fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, the Cardinals have placed on the reserve designation this season. Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was out from Sept. 11-21, while outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. had stints from Nov. 2-11.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Belichick-Tree's Key to Stopping Kyler Murray and the Cardinals

Three of the Arizona Cardinals' five losses have come to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and coaches from his tree.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Activate Sherfield; Fitzgerald Remains on Reserve/COVID-19

Among other roster moves Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Trent Sherfield from reserve/COVID-19, but wideout Larry Fitzgerald remains out.

Mason Kern

Finding QBs Space a Key for Sunday's Battle Between Cardinals and Rams

The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams struggle when their quarterbacks don't find space to either run or read in the pocket.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Rashard Lawrence Back from Reserve/Injured

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence was activated from reserve/injured Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Hosting Toy Drive Saturday for Military Families

People can drop off unopened toys at two locations Saturday for families of soldiers and first responders, hosted by the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Weiner

Whittaker Funds 40 Family-Sized Thanksgiving Meals

Arizona Cardinals practice squad cornerback Jace Whittaker performed a generous Thanksgiving deed on a minimal salary.

Mason Kern

NFC West Update: Cardinals Division Title Hopes Shrinking

The NFC West is set up like a ladder with one game separating each team. The Cardinals are as close to second as falling to fourth.

Alex Weiner

Kingsbury Hopes for Return of Players on Reserve/COVID-19 This Week

The Arizona Cardinals hope wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield and safety Deionte Thompson will return from reserve/COVID-19 this week.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium Home for 49ers

Arizona Cardinals State Farm Stadium to be home for four games involving Cardinals and 49ers over the next month.

Howard Balzer

Devon Kennard, Byron Murphy Jr. Play Less in Week 12

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. have been playing less since returning from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Howard Balzer