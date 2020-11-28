What will happen Sunday hasn’t very often in the remarkable 17-year career of Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He simply just doesn’t miss games.

However, he will in Week 12 when the Cardinals play in New England against the Patriots, thanks to a positive test for the COVID-19 virus that landed him on the reserve list Thursday. In addition, the NFL protocols could put in jeopardy his status for next week’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams, although it’s possible he could be cleared in time to play.

Sunday will be almost six years to the day since Fitzgerald missed his last game on Nov. 30, 2014, in Atlanta. That was also the Sunday after Thanksgiving and this Sunday will have been 2,191 days since his last missed game.

Prior to that, his only missed games were on Dec. 2, 2007, against the Cleveland Browns and three in 2006: Oct. 16 against the Chicago Bears; Oct. 22 at the then-named Oakland Raiders; and Oct. 29 at the Green Bay Packers.

That’s six missed games in a career that currently includes 260 games played and 258 starts.

While Kliff Kingsbury’s offense will have to make do without Fitzgerald in the rotation, the Cardinals head coach had another reason for lamenting the receiver’s absence for a game, in which he talked earlier this week about his relationship and respect for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“Just disappointed for him to not be able to go against Bill Belichick and go up to New England, a storied place and kind of the standard in the NFL the last 20 years or whatever it is," Kingsbury said. "hat’s really it; just disappointed that he doesn't get that opportunity to go with us up there.”

In addition to Fitzgerald, the Cardinals will also be without safety Deionte Thompson and wide receiver/special teams contributor Trent Sherfield, both of whom were also placed on reserve/CIOVID-19 this week.

Safety Budda Baker said Friday, “Larry is ... Larry Fitzgerald, and one of the leaders on our team. But we have a lot of great leaders on our team; coaches, players. And we know those guys are going to not be here. So, we've just got to bring that energy even more higher.

“You just want to pray for those guys. And hopefully those guys aren't feeling too bad. And if they are, hopefully they have a speedy recovery. And for us, life goes on. We're still going to be leaving today. We still got a game on Sunday. As we are going to miss those guys, we still got to take care of the task at hand. That's what we're planning to do.”

Left tackle D.J. Humphries has been with the team since 2015, so he has never seen a game without Fitzgerald. He said, “It's definitely going to be different. I think he's done a great job of molding the next-era guys so well that we'll be able to carry on his same energy, but obviously we’re missing a G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) out there. There's no replacing that, but he's taught enough of us lessons to be able to carry on who we are as Cardinals and what he's built over the last two decades and continue that same standard.”

Mostly, Humphries noted that having seen so many players affected in the league this season, it was “100 percent” different when he found out Fitzgerald had tested positive.

“Anything happens to him is a shocker to me because in my mind, Larry, he’s invincible,” Humphries said. “I've seen him fight through so many things. But COVID(-19) is completely different than fighting through a knee injury. It's going to be a different dynamic missing him in spirit, but we'll make sure we go out there with him on our heart.”

Photo: Arizona Cardinals