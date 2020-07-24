AllCardinals
Fourteen Cardinals with Guaranteed Salaries for 2020 Season

Howard Balzer

With the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs scheduled to open training camp Saturday, and the remainder of the teams set for Tuesday, July 28, the NFL and NFLPA are working feverishly to have in place the financial parameters that will govern the 2020 season.

The two major issues are how a potentially large reduction of revenue this season will affect future salary caps and the salaries players will receive in the event less than 16 games are played.

It is believed the NFLPA accepts the reality that players will be paid only for games played, including those with guaranteed salaries. Pushing for pay for those games would result in added financial losses for teams, which would result in less revenue and further decreasing the salary cap.

Acceding to that point with the league also provides the players with a better chance of spreading out a cap shortfall over multiple years rather than only in 2021 and 2022. Of course, teams would also benefit from not experiencing a precipitous drop in the cap next year.

The conundrum over the issue of those with guaranteed salaries is that in many cases, players accepted those guarantees rather than receiving more cash in signing bonuses or roster bonuses, money that would have already been paid.

According to spotrac.com, 14 Cardinals players have guaranteed salaries for the 2020 season. Surely, they are watching to see what happens with the talks, while knowing that those guarantees for this year could be washed away.

For the sake of those players, it would make sense for there to be an agreement that the guarantees roll over to future years.

From top to bottom, following here are the Cardinals with guarantees for this season. Where signing or roster bonuses are included, those were paid this year.

WR Larry Fitzgerald: $11.5 million

LT D.J. Humphries: $11 million ($2.4 million signing bonus)

RB Kenyan Drake: $8.483 million

CB Robert Alford: $5.95 million

LB Jordan Hicks: $3 million of $6 million salary

LB Haason Reddick: $2.3 million

TE Maxx Williams: $2.25 million

DL Jordan Phillips: $2 million ($8 million signing bonus)

LB De’Vondre Campbell: $1 million ($5 million signing bonus)

LB Devon Kennard: $1 million ($5 million signing bonus)

CB Byron Murphy: $858,159

WR Andy Isabella: $705,450

QB Kyler Murray: $675,000 ($1.508 million roster bonus)

LB Isaiah Simmons: $610,000 ($12.588 million signing bonus)

