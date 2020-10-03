October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is helping support DraftKings raise money for research once again.

Last year was the first for the “Pink ‘Em” charity daily fantasy sports contests in conjunction with Fitzgerald’s "First Down Fund". There are special charity daily fantasy contests and over the course of the four October weekends. In 2019, there were 624,000 player entries that raised $119,000.

Fitzgerald said after the month ended last year, “We were thrilled when DraftKings approached the First Down Fund to be part of its Pink ‘Em campaign, and grateful for all the fans who entered the DFS charity contests to make this possible. We will put the funds raised to good use in the efforts to prevent breast cancer and support people affected by breast cancer.”

Also last year, Matt Kalish, chief revenue officer and co-founder of DraftKings, said, “With over half a million entries into our Pink ’Em contests this month, it is evident our players not only understand the importance of giving back through social responsibility efforts, but also crave the ability to do so on our platform. We will continue to seek opportunities where our products can make a true impact in our communities.”

All entry profits go toward Fitzgerald’s charity while fans compete for cash prizes and signed merchandise.

In one $250,000 guaranteed contest, Fitzgerald sent out a tweet that explained, “Win entry into an exclusive $10k contest when you beat any Reignmaker in Larry Fitzgerald’s Pink ‘Em charity contest.”