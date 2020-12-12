His numbers aren’t great this season, but his value goes beyond what the stat sheet says.

No one will ever know whether the results of the last two games for the Cardinals would have been different if wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was able to play.

However, it’s clear he was missed in a variety of ways while on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

General manager Steve Keim spelled some of it out Friday morning during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“We got him back in the building this week and it was a great shot of energy in the arm. We all know what he means to this organization and just the energy and enthusiasm and excitement to have Larry back. He could tell with his teammates, how infectious that was. It's just a different feel this week in the building.

“There's never been a time where he hasn't been here when I've been here. So it just felt really awkward and weird when Larry wasn't in the building. To have him back, it's just sort of a calming feeling. There’s just no No. 11s downstairs.

After missing two weeks and losing nine pounds, it’s difficult to predict how much he will be able to play.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We're going to be smart. He's looked great, so he feels fast and has looked good out there running routes. I'm not sure exactly what his workload is going to look like yet, but it's just been great to have him back and his work ethic. He's always spirited, he brings an air of confidence to the offense and we've all been excited to have him back on the practice field.”

The Cardinals hope his presence will lead to a more productive offense on first and third downs, and he provides a security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray.

To that, Kingsbury said, “We all know he is one of the best football players to ever play the game. So, when he's out on the field, he is a difference-maker and defenses have to account for him. He brings a level of physicality and toughness to our offense.”

That’s something needed against a Giants defense that has helped vault them into a tie for first place in the NFC East.