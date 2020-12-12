SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Cardinals Hope Normalcy Back with Return of Energy Fitzgerald Brings

Howard Balzer

His numbers aren’t great this season, but his value goes beyond what the stat sheet says.

No one will ever know whether the results of the last two games for the Cardinals would have been different if wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was able to play.

However, it’s clear he was missed in a variety of ways while on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

General manager Steve Keim spelled some of it out Friday morning during his weekly appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

“We got him back in the building this week and it was a great shot of energy in the arm. We all know what he means to this organization and just the energy and enthusiasm and excitement to have Larry back. He could tell with his teammates, how infectious that was. It's just a different feel this week in the building.

“There's never been a time where he hasn't been here when I've been here. So it just felt really awkward and weird when Larry wasn't in the building. To have him back, it's just sort of a calming feeling. There’s just no No. 11s downstairs.

After missing two weeks and losing nine pounds, it’s difficult to predict how much he will be able to play.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “We're going to be smart. He's looked great, so he feels fast and has looked good out there running routes. I'm not sure exactly what his workload is going to look like yet, but it's just been great to have him back and his work ethic. He's always spirited, he brings an air of confidence to the offense and we've all been excited to have him back on the practice field.”

The Cardinals hope his presence will lead to a more productive offense on first and third downs, and he provides a security blanket for quarterback Kyler Murray.

To that, Kingsbury said, “We all know he is one of the best football players to ever play the game. So, when he's out on the field, he is a difference-maker and defenses have to account for him. He brings a level of physicality and toughness to our offense.”

That’s something needed against a Giants defense that has helped vault them into a tie for first place in the NFC East.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'No Different': Golden Unfazed by Giants Reunion Game

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden returns to New York in Week 14 to face the Giants, the team that traded him at the deadline.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Will Play Sunday

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play Sunday, while linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is a game-day decision.

Howard Balzer

Final Two Cardinals Home Games Closed to Public

The Arizona Cardinals will only allow close family members of players and staff to view their last two home games of the 2020 season.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Defense Struggling on Third Down

The Arizona Cardinals went from having one of the NFL's best third-down defenses to one of the worst over the last three games — all losses.

Alex Weiner

Peters Hopeful to Remain with Cardinals 'for the Rest of My Career'

Injured Arizona Cardinals nose tackle Corey Peters is in a contract year and said that he hopes to remain with the team "for the rest of my career."

Mason Kern

Simmons, Drake Added to Week 14 Thursday Injury Report

Several changes were present on the Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Thursday injury report, including the additions of Isaiah Simmons and RB Kenyan Drake.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald's Quarantine Experience and Sunday Game Status

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald shared his experience after testing positive for COVID-19.

Alex Weiner

'It's an Honor': Corey Peters Named Arizona Cardinals Walter Payton Man of the Year

Arizona Cardinals NT Corey Peters recognized for work including with students in the South Pointe School District in Phoenix.

Alex Weiner

Campbell, Peko Sr. Added to Wednesday Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, cornerback Johnathan Joseph and nose tackle Domata Peko Sr. were among those not practicing Wednesday.

Alex Weiner

'He's Progressed Nicely': Arnold Maximizes Limited Reps

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold has impressed head coach Kliff Kingsbury this season and cashed in an impressive performance in Week 13.

Mason Kern