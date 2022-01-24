Larry Fitzgerald Joins Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee as Chairman

The longtime Cardinals receiver will be a part of the Valley's next Super Bowl, which will be played in February of 2023.

Longtime Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was named the AZ Super Bowl Executive Chair of the Board of Directors on Monday.

The committee held its kickoff press conference Monday in Phoenix.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale will host Super Bowl LVII next year on Feb. 12. Arizona was awarded the Super Bowl in May of 2018, and will be the fourth site to host the big game four times.



Los Angeles, New Orleans, South Florida and Tampa Bay were the others. This season's game will be played in L.A. on Feb. 13.

Fitzgerald will take part in the NFL handoff ceremony, which involves the committee of this year's Super Bowl ceremonially handing off duties to the next team.

"I am thrilled to be involved with the committee and its partners, as we collectively look to make Super Bowl LVII the most successful to date," Fitzgerald said in a statement posted by the committee.

The receiver played from 2004-2020 with the Cardinals, but he did not suit up this past season. He never announced his retirement.

Fitzgerald, the second-leading receiver in catches and yards in league history, was a key member of Arizona's Super Bowl team in 2008 (Super Bowl played in February of 2009).

That was the Cardinals' first and only Super Bowl appearance.

The last time Arizona hosted a Super Bowl was in February of 2015, when the venue was called University of Phoenix Stadium.

The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24, a win sealed by former Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler (retired before playing a game with Arizona) intercepting Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line.

Arizona also hosted the event in 2008 and 1996.