It’s been almost seven weeks since the first night of the NFL draft, but there is still chatter around the league about the house where Cardinals head coach lives in Paradise Valley, AZ.

During the first round of the virtual draft, there was a shot of Kingsbury sitting on his couch, with his back yard and Arizona mountains in the tableau.

When running back Kenyan Drake appeared recently on Fox Football Now on FS1, co-host Erin Andrews asked Drake what the “text chain” was like within the team when players saw Kingsbury’s look: “No socks, the loafers, laid back, a very starched pant leg and just breathe in that atmosphere behind you. Kenyan, what were the guys and you saying on the team about this look?”

Drake laughed and said, “So I don't remember where I got the picture from, but I just remember receiving it and I immediately texted him. I was like, ‘Yo, like man, you’re living large man. Is this an Airbnb, bro?’ I'm just here to kind of have my separation and do the draft process. Look; whatever agent he went through to get the Airbnb, I need it! You know what I mean? It was a nice spot.”

When Kingsbury spoke with the media on a video conference Monday, he was asked if he was prepared for how viral it went and if it has been a topic in the team’s Zoom meetings.

Kingsbury said, “In the very first team meeting I had on there, of course Fitz (wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald) was like, ‘Hey, coach, give us a house tour.’ So, they've had fun with it. But it was a special circumstance having the draft at the house. And I think it was a slow, slow news cycle. And so I'm glad you're able to have fun with it.”

Yes, we are.