SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Fitzgerald Not Concerned with Production, Status of Offense

Howard Balzer

It was a strange Sunday for Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals 17th-year receiver had one reception in the loss to the Lions, which inexplicably went for no yards, the first time in his distinguished career he had no receiving yards in a game. Reminder, he has played in 253 games.

Afterward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury took responsibility for not calling Fitzgerald’s number more often, but the league’s second all-time leading receiver is ready to move on.

Asked about figuring out how to increase his production, Fitzgerald said, “I'm not concerned about my production at all. Honestly, it's not something that I concern myself with. I do want to thank coach Kliff. I've never had a head coach actually say that before. But I've never been one to politic or request plays or passes. I don't really operate like that. I've operated the same way for many years. I've played football since I was 6-years-old. I don't ever intend to change. But, as a player, I do appreciate him saying that, but I don't want my head coach answering questions about any one individual.

“Being not targeted, targeted or production, this is a team game. This is a great offense. We have many playmakers who deserve the opportunity to be showcased in this system, have worked tirelessly to put themselves in position to be successful. And wherever the ball goes, it goes. And my only objective is to win and do what's required to win. And that's the only thing I'm upset about last week is that we didn't come out of that game with a win.”

Looking ahead to this Sunday’s game against Carolina, a reporter wondered if he was confident wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be able to play after missing two days of practice with an ankle injury.

“I'm not a doctor, I'm not a medical physician,” Fitzgerald dead-panned. “I don't know how to assess and diagnose injuries. We need him for his playmaking abilities. He's had a tremendous start, fast start. His rapport with (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) has been spectacular for the first three games. We need him; we need him bad. We have the best training staff in the league, in my opinion, so (head athletic trainer) Tom Reed and his guys are working tirelessly to be able to get through the issues that he's having.”

As for Murray, Fitzgerald noted how much he’s accomplished in his career, despite Sunday only being his 20th NFL game.

“That's not a large sample size,” Fitzgerald said. “There's so much that is to be learned and what he's capable of. He's figuring out things he can do himself. I think everybody around the league is stretching and trying to find ways to be able to limit plays with his arm and plays with his legs. He can beat you in the pocket, he can beat you outside the pocket, he can beat you with his legs. There's so many ways he can hurt you and help us. And so, I don't think there's any one way you can really stop him with man or zone. He's done a great job of executing against both of those looks.”

Fitzgerald also talked about fellow wide receiver Andy Isabella, who scored two touchdowns in Week 3, and KeeSean Johnson, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to see seven targets, but catch only two for 24 yards in the loss tot Detroit.

“It’s never been a ‘skill’ thing with Andy,” Fitzgerald said. “I think everybody that plays in (the NFL) is here because they have the physical attributes to play, right? You have to pass that test first before you even get in the door. And he has an unbelievable skill set. But what has really changed about Andy is his level of confidence. Andy has a really strong belief that he should be here, he should be on the field, he should be making plays. And I think you see that manifesting into the way he's playing on Sunday, the impact he's had thus far on the season, and he's playing with a lot of confidence. As a teammate and a friend, you’re just elated to see him playing at that level because he puts the work in every single day.”

As for Johnson, Fitzgerald said, “Kee(sean), unfortunately, he got sick a few weeks ago, missing time. He had a great camp, he was really doing wonderful things in training camp and was really carving himself out a niche. Last week, (wide receiver) Christian (Kirk) didn't play, so his role was bigger than it may have been if Christian was there. And he's just getting back into football shape. You take two weeks off playing at this level, with the magnitude and ramifications of every single play, it's tough to come back and play 60 snaps, but I think he did a great job. He learned a lot. There's some things that we can all clean up and I think he's going to be ready to go on Sunday and when his number’s called, be ready to execute.”

Fitzgerald called the loss to the Lions “a great wakeup call for us. It shook us up. We start off 2-0 and to get humbled at home really puts things in perspective for you and how far you have to go, how far you have to continue to work to be successful in this league. It's really fickle.

“I think we have a great game plan this week, we're going to see a defense that we haven't seen. This is a lot of different fronts and different looks that we're not accustomed to. It'll be a great challenge for us. And we're looking forward to the opportunity.”

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardinals Charities, Fitzgerald Donate to Boys & Girls Club Nutrition Program

Larry Fitzgerald's "First Down Fund" partners with Cardinals Charities to donate  towards nutrition programs for Boys & Girls Clubs.

Alex Weiner

The Connection Between Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Rhule

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked to then-Baylor head coach Matt Rhule when he was deciding to jump to the pros.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard Still Not Practicing

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and LB Devon Kennard (calf) did not practice Thursday for the second straight day.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Put Brave Face on Current Safety Situation

The Arizona Cardinals will have to coach up replacement safeties in Sunday's game against Carolina after injuries to Budda Baker, Chris Banjo and Jalen Thompson.

Howard Balzer

Vance Joseph Names Safeties Thompson, Riley Week 4 Starters

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph named safeties Deionte Thompson and Curtis Riley as the starters for Week 4; mute on Isaiah Simmons.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Sign S T.J. Ward to Practice Squad

Arizona Cardinals available players at safety potentially low leads to signing of T.J. Ward to the practice squad.

Howard Balzer

Explosive Running Back Plays Lacking in First Two Games

Arizona Cardinals running backs Kenyan Drake, Chase Edmonds have a shortage of explosive plays in the first three games.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Aiming to Rebound Through Leadership

After a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Arizona Cardinals hit the road to Carolina to face the Panthers in Week 4 and are relying on leadership in the locker room.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Urges Vigilance After Titans' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury: Everyone has to stay vigilant after four Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 leading to their game being delayed.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Offense Doesn't Feel it has Reached its Potential

Arizona Cardinals offensive players Kyler Murray and Chase Edmonds feel the team still has some growing to do.

Alex Weiner