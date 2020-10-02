It was a strange Sunday for Larry Fitzgerald. The Cardinals 17th-year receiver had one reception in the loss to the Lions, which inexplicably went for no yards, the first time in his distinguished career he had no receiving yards in a game. Reminder, he has played in 253 games.

Afterward, head coach Kliff Kingsbury took responsibility for not calling Fitzgerald’s number more often, but the league’s second all-time leading receiver is ready to move on.

Asked about figuring out how to increase his production, Fitzgerald said, “I'm not concerned about my production at all. Honestly, it's not something that I concern myself with. I do want to thank coach Kliff. I've never had a head coach actually say that before. But I've never been one to politic or request plays or passes. I don't really operate like that. I've operated the same way for many years. I've played football since I was 6-years-old. I don't ever intend to change. But, as a player, I do appreciate him saying that, but I don't want my head coach answering questions about any one individual.

“Being not targeted, targeted or production, this is a team game. This is a great offense. We have many playmakers who deserve the opportunity to be showcased in this system, have worked tirelessly to put themselves in position to be successful. And wherever the ball goes, it goes. And my only objective is to win and do what's required to win. And that's the only thing I'm upset about last week is that we didn't come out of that game with a win.”

Looking ahead to this Sunday’s game against Carolina, a reporter wondered if he was confident wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would be able to play after missing two days of practice with an ankle injury.

“I'm not a doctor, I'm not a medical physician,” Fitzgerald dead-panned. “I don't know how to assess and diagnose injuries. We need him for his playmaking abilities. He's had a tremendous start, fast start. His rapport with (quarterback) Kyler (Murray) has been spectacular for the first three games. We need him; we need him bad. We have the best training staff in the league, in my opinion, so (head athletic trainer) Tom Reed and his guys are working tirelessly to be able to get through the issues that he's having.”

As for Murray, Fitzgerald noted how much he’s accomplished in his career, despite Sunday only being his 20th NFL game.

“That's not a large sample size,” Fitzgerald said. “There's so much that is to be learned and what he's capable of. He's figuring out things he can do himself. I think everybody around the league is stretching and trying to find ways to be able to limit plays with his arm and plays with his legs. He can beat you in the pocket, he can beat you outside the pocket, he can beat you with his legs. There's so many ways he can hurt you and help us. And so, I don't think there's any one way you can really stop him with man or zone. He's done a great job of executing against both of those looks.”

Fitzgerald also talked about fellow wide receiver Andy Isabella, who scored two touchdowns in Week 3, and KeeSean Johnson, who returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list to see seven targets, but catch only two for 24 yards in the loss tot Detroit.

“It’s never been a ‘skill’ thing with Andy,” Fitzgerald said. “I think everybody that plays in (the NFL) is here because they have the physical attributes to play, right? You have to pass that test first before you even get in the door. And he has an unbelievable skill set. But what has really changed about Andy is his level of confidence. Andy has a really strong belief that he should be here, he should be on the field, he should be making plays. And I think you see that manifesting into the way he's playing on Sunday, the impact he's had thus far on the season, and he's playing with a lot of confidence. As a teammate and a friend, you’re just elated to see him playing at that level because he puts the work in every single day.”

As for Johnson, Fitzgerald said, “Kee(sean), unfortunately, he got sick a few weeks ago, missing time. He had a great camp, he was really doing wonderful things in training camp and was really carving himself out a niche. Last week, (wide receiver) Christian (Kirk) didn't play, so his role was bigger than it may have been if Christian was there. And he's just getting back into football shape. You take two weeks off playing at this level, with the magnitude and ramifications of every single play, it's tough to come back and play 60 snaps, but I think he did a great job. He learned a lot. There's some things that we can all clean up and I think he's going to be ready to go on Sunday and when his number’s called, be ready to execute.”

Fitzgerald called the loss to the Lions “a great wakeup call for us. It shook us up. We start off 2-0 and to get humbled at home really puts things in perspective for you and how far you have to go, how far you have to continue to work to be successful in this league. It's really fickle.

“I think we have a great game plan this week, we're going to see a defense that we haven't seen. This is a lot of different fronts and different looks that we're not accustomed to. It'll be a great challenge for us. And we're looking forward to the opportunity.”