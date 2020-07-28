Larry Fitzgerald Makes NFL Top 100 List for 10th Straight Year

Since the dawn of the NFL Top 100 list era beginning in 2011, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has made the cut every time.

The year 2020 has been an oddity for many reasons bigger than football, but one thing that has stayed certain is Fitzgerald (36) getting the nod from his fellow NFL players.

This year, the 11-time Pro Bowler was voted the 69th-best player in the league by his peers. It is Fitzgerald’s lowest rating yet, as he was 60th last year.

Despite the lower ranking, Fitzgerald was a reliable target once again for the Cardinals in 2019. He had the 10th-best catch rate in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, with a minimum 35 targets. He led the team in receptions with 75 and scored four touchdowns. He did not drop a ball all season, and the Cardinals’ twitter page wanted to let everyone know that.

This year could be a bit different for Fitzgerald given that the Cardinals added one of the league’s prime receivers, DeAndre Hopkins.

How the two complement each other will be a major factor in Fitzgerald’s output this season. But, Hopkins warranting a lot of attention from the defense could open up some space for Fitzgerald underneath or over the top.

Spots 41-100 of the list have been revealed as of Monday night. Three Cardinals -- Fitzgerald along with quarterback Kyler Murray (90th) and safety Budda Baker (97th) -- have made the Top 100 so far. That surpasses last year's total of two.

Other Cardinals to watch out for in the top 40 include cornerback Patrick Peterson, although he had an off year in 2019, Hopkins, who was 11th in 2019, and linebacker Chandler Jones, who was not selected last year but went on to become an All-Pro and the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year.