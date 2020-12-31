Fitzgerald Not Taking Rare Chance at Playoffs Lightly

Seventeen-year NFL veteran Larry Fitzgerald has not seen many playoff opportunities in the Valley, so he is not taking the chance to qualify with a win Sunday for granted.

“Larry Fitzgerald is insane!"

That is what NBC broadcaster Al Michaels exclaimed when the Cardinals receiver took a 14-yard pass from his own 20-yard line past several diving defenders down to the Green Bay 4-yard line. Roars from the "Red Sea" crescendoed and descended upon him.

Meanwhile, cornerback Patrick Peterson was galloping all along the sideline, keeping unobstructed pace as he watched the play unfold.

It was the Divisional Round of the 2015 NFL playoffs and Fitzgerald took a shovel pass into the end zone for a touchdown on the very next play to finish off the Packers 26-20 in overtime.

Fitzgerald, the now 17-year veteran, has had some heroic playoff moments throughout his career. During Arizona’s run to the Super Bowl in 2008, he averaged 136.5 receiving yards per game.

The struggle for both him and the Cardinals, the team he has spent his whole career with, has been qualifying to postseason play year in and year out.

In Fitzgerald's 17 seasons, the Cardinals have made the playoffs four times: 2008; 2009; 2014; 2015. They have won five or fewer games six times since 2004, including last season in the first year under head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

On Sunday, the Cardinals have an opportunity to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. A win against the Los Angeles Rams on the road would clinch the final NFC wild-card spot. A loss would eliminate them from contention once again. (Note: a tie, followed by a Chicago Bears loss to the Packers would also move them into the postseason.)

"Why wouldn't you love that?" said Peterson, the second-longest tenured Cardinal on the roster. "That opportunity to win a game and be able to have your season to carry on, I love it."

For Fitzgerald, this is the first time since 2015 that he will play in a win-or-go-home game. That play he made against Green Bay was the last time he has experienced a playoff victory, so he’s not taking the opportunity to get back there lightly.

"An opportunity to get into the playoffs, it's not something I would say a player in my position can take for granted," Fitzgerald said Thursday. "It doesn't even have to do with my age (37), but we haven't made the playoffs a lot.

"I think the guys understand how important it is because it doesn't happen (often)."

Fitzgerald mentioned that he has had less playoff appearances than he would have wanted for his career, especially compared to other stars in his draft class.

Fitzgerald was drafted third overall back in 2004. The first pick that year was quarterback Eli Manning, who retired last year. In 16 seasons with the New York Giants, Manning made the playoffs six times and won two Super Bowls.

Quarterback Philip Rivers was taken fourth, just one pick after Fitzgerald, and he's made the playoffs six times with the formerly-called Chargers and has an opportunity for a seventh with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was selected 11th and his Pittsburgh Steelers have made the playoffs 10 times and will be in for the 11th this year. He also has two Super Bowl rings, one besting Fitzgerald and the Cardinals in 2009.

"Those guys are pretty much playoff locks for the most part of their careers," Fitzgerald said. "I definitely appreciate having an opportunity and am very thankful to be back in this position, but it doesn't happen as often as I would like."

Fitzgerald noted that having a high-level quarterback usually results in playoff appearances. He is likely a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but he does not control where the ball goes nor how many touches he will command in any given game.

One issue that has plagued his playoff appearance chances is he has not had a consistently strong presence under center throughout his career.

Kurt Warner led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl and Carson Palmer had a couple of strong seasons, but those were two stretches among many struggles for the Cardinals at the quarterback position. In Fitzgerald's career, 17 different quarterbacks have started games for Arizona.

But, that is where current starter and second-year pro Kyler Murray makes a difference. The 2019 first overall pick out of Oklahoma has made strides since his first camp as a duel-threat weapon and Fitzgerald has confidence in his abilities to steer the ship in a positive direction.

After a five win campaign in Murray's inaugural rookie season, Arizona has achieved eight this year with a chance for nine on Sunday.

"I'm just very thankful that we have a quarterback here who can do it for the next 10-15 years," Fitzgerald said. "This is hopefully something that we'll be playing for, for years to come here."



How many of those years Fitzgerald is a part of is up to him.

When asked about his health status — the veteran did not practice Wednesday due to a groin injury — Fitzgerald said that his age, coupled with the amount of football games he has played, lends him not feeling 100 percent. He did admit "every day is getting a little better."

Whether this is Fitzgerald‘s final game as a Cardinal and he pursues retirement, or he plays another three years, only he knows.

Kingsbury said he believes Fitzgerald can keep playing and be a contributor on the team in the future as they look to continue their forward progress. But, if he chooses not to, then he leaves behind a legacy worth cherishing, despite seldom making the playoffs.

"I want him to play three more, four more years," Kingsbury said. "I think he has that ability. But, if this is the last run, then all of us as sports fans and Arizona Cardinals fans have gotten to see one of the greatest athletes of all time."