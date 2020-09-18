SI.com
AllCardinals
Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson Stay in Fight Against Injustice

Howard Balzer

Amid the resurgence of football, social justice issues remain front and center as NFL players continue the dialogue that they hope will extend beyond just words and lead to true action and meaningful change.

Earlier this week, Cardinals guard Justin Pugh spoke passionately about the need for such reform and pointedly noted that it’s important for white people like himself to listen and understand how important it is that, as it said on a t-shirt quarterback Kyler Murray wears, “Injustice Against One of US is Injustice Against All of US.”

When wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was asked about Pugh’s message Thursday, he said, “I'm fine with anybody saying whatever they're comfortable saying and I'm not wanting to do a lot of talking myself, personally. I think it’s much more important to have actions. But it's comforting to know your teammates are aware of what's going on in society; they care. And they have the courage to stand up and talk about the way they feel and the things that they see that can be done better, collectively. So that's encouraging. And (if) more guys would like to speak on it, I encourage them to do that.”

Fitzgerald also provided some family background when it was noted that he recently wrote a letter to America about going to the polls and voting.

The motivation to do that, he said, was his upbringing.

“Ever since I can remember as a child, that was something that was extremely important for us," Fitzgerald said. "My family came from the south. My dad's family is from Natchez, Mississippi, my mom's family's from New Orleans, Louisiana. My grandparents, great grandparents always talked to me about the struggles and things that they went through. The adversity, the sacrifices they made to give my generation, my cousins, an opportunity to do things that they couldn't do. And a large part of that was getting out and exercising your right to vote.

“Many African Americans died for the privilege to do it. And I remember my grandfather in ‘83, helped the first African American mayor (Harold Washington) in Chicago be elected and how proud he was being able to do that and be a part of history. And so, these are stories that we were talked to about a lot when we were kids and so it was important for me to put my thoughts on it.”

Meanwhile when the Cardinals face Washington at home in State Farm Stadium Sunday, cornerback Patrick Peterson said that the entire team will remain in the locker room for the anthems as they did last Sunday. In fact, Peterson confirmed that is the plan for the entirety of this season.

“As for right now, it seems like it's going to be a year-long thing," Peterson said Thursday. "Just bringing awareness to what's been happening around the world, a lot of social injustice. Obviously, we've seen all the videos with the police brutality. And we want to bring in the awareness that (former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin) Kaepernick brought to this. Everybody wants to be treated equally because, at the end of the day, we all have the same human rights, so we show unity.”

Peterson added that the team is also planning to have a white board with the names of those that have been victims of police brutality in the past present on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem.

“We want to continue fighting and get justice for those victims,” Peterson said, “because, at the end of the day, we all have human rights and we all would love to be treated equally.”

