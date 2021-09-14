Larry Fitzgerald Pleased With Cardinals Week 1 Performance

The long-time Cardinals receiver went on his weekly show and gave a few thoughts on Arizona's dominant Week 1 performance.

When it comes to Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, there's a lot of unknown.

Uncertainty regarding the certain Hall of Fame pass-catcher and his status on playing in the 2021 season is a story line that has been carried for months. The 38-year-old was absent from the team's opening 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as the Cardinals began a season without Fitzgerald on the roster for the first time since 2003.

Fitzgerald, relegating himself to a SiriusXM radio show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady called, “Let’s Go!", earlier spoke on the urge (or lack thereof) to play football in 2021:

"For now, I'll be a radio broadcaster. Jim (Gray), to be honest with you I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don't have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that.

"Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

While Fitzgerald's playing status remains up in the air, his opinion on Arizona's Week 1 dominance was not minced. Fitzgerald was on his latest show Monday and spoke about watching the Cardinals play.

"I was elated to see them playing that well, to jump out to that big lead and to see Chandler (Jones)get to his hundredth sack, to be the dominant defensive player and front runner [for] Defensive Player of the Year right now, was fantastic," said Fitzgerald.

"And to see Kyler (Murray) be able to beat them with his feet and his arms. It was a decisive victory and a great team victory. So I was happy to see them get it done.”

When it comes to enjoying a football Sunday in the friendly confines of his home, Fitzgerald said he was a fan of seeing all the action across the league.

“I definitely wouldn’t consider myself a couch potato," said a chuckling Fitzgerald when asked if he was one by Gray.

"But it was fun to be able to get a chance to watch a few of the games around the league. It was great to see the high-flying acrobatic catches and some of the unbelievable defensive plays, you know, by (Steelers linebacker) T.J. Watt. I mean, there are some phenomenal players and to be able to get a chance to watch it kinda in depth from a distance is fun.”

While the future is still unknown for a potential Fitzgerald/Cardinals reunion, two things are certain: Fitzgerald thought highly of Arizona's opening performance and he appeared quite comfortable admiring from his couch.