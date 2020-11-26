SI.com
Report: Larry Fitzgerald Tests Positive for COVID-19

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals have had one of the fewest positive tests rate this year for the COVID-19 virus.

However, this week has seen two more players added to that list with the latest revelation from NFL Media Thanksgiving morning that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tested positive and would miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

There has been no confirmation from the Cardinals.

Unless it is shown that the test was a false positive, Sunday’s game will be the first Fitzgerald misses since 2014. In his 17-year career, he has played 260 games and missed only six.

Earlier this week, safety Deionte Thompson was placed on reserve/COVID-19. Previously affected were wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, linebacker Devon Kennard and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.

Through Wednesday, only two NFL teams had fewer players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this year: Seattle with only one and Washington with three. Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers have had four, while Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets have had five.

The Colts’ fifth came Wednesday when defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on reserve/COVID-19.

Crucial for the Cardinals is what contact tracing reveals, especially for those players around Fitzgerald at the team facility. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is believed to have not been there since at least Monday because of an undisclosed illness not COVID-19 related.

During his weekly media availability Wednesday, Fitzgerald said, “All of us are very thankful to be able to do what we do. If you had told me in June that we would be here in Week 12 of the season and we're still rolling as a league, I would have told you it's probably 50-50 with everything that's going on. So to be able to be here -- and we’re clearly not out of the water with things the way they're going -- but thankful to be able to come here and do the work that we're doing and being around the men that I'm around and have your family and friends be healthy.

“We know a lot of Americans have suffered over these last few months, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as a team and organization. I just hope everybody has a wonderful holiday.”

