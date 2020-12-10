Using his Peloton, reading and writing his will, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he was as productive as possible during his quarantine. He tested positive for coronavirus on the day before Thanksgiving two weeks ago, and missed the last two Cardinals games while recovering.

He was activated from reserve/COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Thanksgiving, I felt decent,” Fitzgerald said Thursday. ”That Friday, I felt OK. And then Saturday started feeling not like I normally had. I think the scariest part is nobody really can give you any answers. I mean, you learn new information every single day.

“You're sitting at home and you're watching TV and you see the cases and you see the deaths across the nation and all these things are running through your mind and obviously you worry.”

While he still can't taste or smell anything, and he claims to have lost nine pounds, he said that he feels the "best I've ever felt." He had time to heal the minor ailments that nag during the course of an NFL season, but wouldn't keep him out of a game.

While having time on his hands, Fitzgerald said he got a lot of work done.

“I got my estate planning all done,” Fitzgerald said. “Revised my will; I did a lot of stuff.”

He said he also got 200-400 texts and phone calls a day from people checking in.

As for his game status, he said he hopes to play Sunday against the New York Giants, but it will be up to the coaches on how he’s used.

“We're hopeful that he can play this week,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. “We'll see how the week goes and then how he feels.”

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Fitzgerald was back on the practice field Wednesday, typically a veteran’s day off for him.

His teammates certainly appreciate having him back, as many have commented on his presence being missed in the huddle and locker room.

“It's definitely different not having the G.O.A.T around,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said Sunday. ”His energy, his presence, just his knowledge of everyday life, the way he carries himself is definitely missed. Just miss hearing his voice, missing him joking around and just being Larry.”

Quarterback Kyler Murray added: “I think it's huge to have him back out there. Obviously the leadership he brings, everybody feels a lot more comfortable out there too. So I'm definitely glad to have him back out there.”

Fitzgerald is equally ready to be back. He has missed eight games in a 17-year career, and he didn’t feel right watching his team alone in a room.

“It’s a pretty helpless feeling to sit there on your couch and not be able to do anything,” Fitzgerald said. “You learn very quickly in this league; you're either part of the problem or your part of the solution. It's hard not to feel like you're part of the problem when you’re not there to help.

“I hope that I can bring some added energy and do something to help our team be able to get back in the winner's circle.”