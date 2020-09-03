Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald turned 37-years-old Monday, but the celebration has continued throughout the week.

During the open portion of the last three practices of training camp, Fitzgerald has been a non-participant. However, he has been observed at each session, even helping young receivers with their technique in individual drills at times.

In terms of Fitzgerald's readiness for Week 1 against San Francisco, the leave of absence is nothing to worry about, according to Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"There's not (any concern)," Kingsbury said prior to the team's final practice of training camp Thursday. "I'm sure he did have an extended birthday celebration, but he's more than anything just resting. He has a great grasp of our system. He's been asking us to practice. We've been telling him, 'No, we don't need you to practice.'"

Wednesday, Fitzgerald worked in at quarterback during walk-throughs, throwing lobs to receivers as they practiced route concepts. He found second-year wideout Hakeem Butler deep, who made a one-handed catch streaking down the sideline.

The Cardinals have been cautious in training camp with their veteran players. Kingsbury previously told reporters the organization would be gracious with veteran days off, especially in a camp without preseason games. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been dealing with hamstring tightness and has been inconsistent with his practice presence. Running back Kenyan Drake was previously observed in a walking boot, but Kingsbury claimed it was precautionary.

Each time he has been prompted about the subject, Kingsbury has reaffirmed that he has little-to-no concerns about the availability of those players for the season opener. There have only been two significant injuries this training camp: Cornerback Robert Alford (pectoral), which required season-ending surgery, has been placed on reserve/injured; and safety Kentrell Brice who suffered an apparent left leg injury at the team's Red & White scrimmage and had to be carted off the field, although Kingsbury said it appeared less significant than it originally looked.

Fitzgerald's absence has given some of the younger receivers on the roster a chance to showcase their talent in a way that may allow them to have a better chance at making the 53-man roster and, if not, the 16-man practice squad.

"We're going to get him to the weekend and then get started on San Fran next week, game week, and then go from there," Kingsbury said of Fitzgerald. "But he's ready to roll."