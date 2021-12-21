Larry Fitzgerald Shuts Down Comeback Talk

With star receiver DeAndre Hopkins out for the foreseeable future, many believed the Arizona Cardinals could possibly bring back Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald, on his own podcast, shut down all rumors once and for all.

The year 2021 has been an odd one for receiver Larry Fitzgerald and those that follow him.

Fitzgerald's future has been under heavy watch since the offseason. Fitzgerald, who turned 38-years-old in August, was a mystery when it came time to report to training camp.

Although he didn't officially announce his retirement (or his intentions for that matter), teammates and coaches answered questions related to the future Hall of Fame player as each week passed.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury insisted the door would always be open for Fitzgerald, while players such as receiver A.J. Green said the two kept their conversations to strictly golf and whatever courses they could play.

When the Cardinals began the season 7-0, there was no need to clamor for a Fitzgerald return. Rather, debates surrounded whether or not the organization would welcome him back if his mind trailed that way.

Fitzgerald, on his Sirius XM show with Jim Gray and Tom Brady called "Let's Go!", said this on Aug. 20:

"For now I'll be a radio broadcaster. Jim, to be honest with you, I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October (or) November moving forward. But I just, today, I just don't have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that.

"Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

After recently losing superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a torn MCL, the conversation heavily changed back to "what if" around Fitzgerald.

After the Cardinals dropped to a 10-4 record after losing to the Detroit Lions in a game that saw Arizona score only 12 points, the spotlight on any and every Fitzgerald reunion with the team only intensified.

AllCardinals' own Howard Balzer even made a video to send a clear message: Fitzgerald isn't coming back.

Last Friday, during his appearance on ArizonaSports 98.7, general manager Steve Keim was asked if there was interested om either side for a possible reunion.

Keim said, "I would say kick you out of the greens because I think Larry's probably in Pinehurst on the ninth green enjoying his life with a sarsaparilla. So I think Larry's content where he is and really happy with his career and how his life has gone here (as part owner) with the Phoenix Suns."

Then, in the latest episode Monday of his podcast, the words came straight from the horse's mouth.

"Larry, you're also a great football player, you haven't played this season. You've been on the sidelines," Gray said to Fitzgerald during the show.

"(You) never announced an official retirement. We get the awful news about DeAndre Hopkins on your Arizona Cardinals team. He's going to be out for some time. (He) may be able to come back for the playoffs. Uncertain right now and probably improbable.

"And then the news got worse with the torn ligaments suffered by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on that hit from P.J. Williams against the Saints and he is out for the year. Will you reconsider now coming back to play football?"

Fitzgerald then came clean before quickly shifting the conversation back to Hopkins and Godwin.

He said, "Nothing's changed on that front, Jim, for me. My heart goes out to both of those guys, obviously knowing DeAndre a long time (and) I love him. Former teammate, you hate to see that happen to somebody you care about.

"Obviously, Chris has been a huge part of that Tampa Bay offense. Anybody that's watched (head coach) Bruce Arians' system knows that's a very key component to running that offense in terms of running, blocking and catching passes in the intermediate passing game.

"That's devastating news for Tampa. I hope DeAndre is able to recover in time to be able to come back and play on the biggest stage. The Cardinals have to win one game to clinch a playoff berth and it's my sincere hope he's able to be out there with them."

When the Cardinals eventually do qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2015 (even though that looks more and more like a longshot each week), they will play their first game in the playoffs without Fitzgerald on the roster since 1998.

Looking back, Fitzgerald knew it was time for the two parties to part ways. His legacy is already cemented, and while a potential Super Bowl run may have been enticing for Fitzgerald in the beginning of the season, it's clear he was comfortable in his current position away from the action.

Perhaps it's time for the rest of us to accept that fate with him.