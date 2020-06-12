In the accompanying video, the words of Whitney Houston singing “I believe that children are our future,” are included.

That’s very pertinent because during a conference call with reporters Friday, the subject of how difficult it can be for parents to speak to their kids was mentioned to Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

He revealed the important experiences he’s had in recent days during conversations with his 12-year-old son Devin.

Fitzgerald said, “He asked me a lot of questions. He's curious. I take the honest approach; I never try to sugarcoat or downplay anything. I just tell him exactly what I see, how I perceive it and I let him kind of digest it the way he wants to. I think the better he's equipped at a young age to be able to see things the way they are, but also to understand that things can be different and need to be different will help him in the conversations that he has with his friends.

“I tell him, ‘If you hear somebody say something that you don't like, don't bite your tongue, tell him look that's unacceptable. If you're gonna speak like that we can't be cool. The more often you do that, somebody who may be lacking confidence in your group will do the same thing in one of his private conversations with a friend and that's how love and courtesy and respect is started. It's hold people accountable.’ And so I always challenged him to do that. Be a leader amongst your peers, be a leader in your community. Do right things, no matter if everybody's going one way and it's not the right thing.”

Fitzgerald said he’s been “proud” of how Devin has reacted, especially when they were together in Minneapolis recently.

“It's great to see him kind of just taking it all in and being a man,” Fitzgerald said. “When we got back home (to Minneapolis), he was like, ‘Dad, I really want to go to the protest.’ I was really moved about that, so we went to downtown Minneapolis and participated. I was really proud of him and his views. It was great to see a young person, 12-years-old, who hasn't experienced anything like that. But being that socially aware, it gave me a lot of hope. As a father it makes it makes you proud to see that you raised them to be socially concerned and that really made me feel good.”