Larry Fitzgerald Strives to Make His Son Socially Aware

Howard Balzer

In the accompanying video, the words of Whitney Houston singing “I believe that children are our future,” are included.

That’s very pertinent because during a conference call with reporters Friday, the subject of how difficult it can be for parents to speak to their kids was mentioned to Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

He revealed the important experiences he’s had in recent days during conversations with his 12-year-old son Devin.

Fitzgerald said, “He asked me a lot of questions. He's curious. I take the honest approach; I never try to sugarcoat or downplay anything. I just tell him exactly what I see, how I perceive it and I let him kind of digest it the way he wants to. I think the better he's equipped at a young age to be able to see things the way they are, but also to understand that things can be different and need to be different will help him in the conversations that he has with his friends.

“I tell him, ‘If you hear somebody say something that you don't like, don't bite your tongue, tell him look that's unacceptable. If you're gonna speak like that we can't be cool. The more often you do that, somebody who may be lacking confidence in your group will do the same thing in one of his private conversations with a friend and that's how love and courtesy and respect is started. It's hold people accountable.’ And so I always challenged him to do that. Be a leader amongst your peers, be a leader in your community. Do right things, no matter if everybody's going one way and it's not the right thing.”

Fitzgerald said he’s been “proud” of how Devin has reacted, especially when they were together in Minneapolis recently.

“It's great to see him kind of just taking it all in and being a man,” Fitzgerald said. “When we got back home (to Minneapolis), he was like, ‘Dad, I really want to go to the protest.’ I was really moved about that, so we went to downtown Minneapolis and participated. I was really proud of him and his views. It was great to see a young person, 12-years-old, who hasn't experienced anything like that. But being that socially aware, it gave me a lot of hope. As a father it makes it makes you proud to see that you raised them to be socially concerned and that really made me feel good.”

Larry Fitzgerald Enjoying Freedoms of Virtual Offseason

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald prefers the freedoms granted by a virtual NFL offseason rather than in-person OTAs and minicamps.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Supports Decisions of Roger Goodell

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald salutes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for his recent video and closing NFL offices next Friday for Juneteenth.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Works to Effect Change

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is using his platform to hopefully effect change and ‘close the divide.’

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald on Christian Kirk: 'He's Made Me a Better Man'

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Honored Christian Kirk for the Impact he has made on the Organization and the Veteran.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald 'Logistically Trying' to Rally Teammates for Annual Workouts

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is attempting to bring his teammates to Minnesota for their annual workouts in his hometown.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Evolving from 'Frustrating' Season

After dealing with injuries the last two seasons, Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has a goal of being available all year long.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Comfortable Learning from Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk is grateful to be molded by DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk Believes Change is Coming

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk, product of an interracial marriage, is confident he can help impact change via his platform.

Howard Balzer

Christian Kirk Training with Backup Quarterbacks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk said he has spent time training with QBs Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler while Kyler Murray has been in Dallas.

Mason Kern

Aeneas Williams, Pro Football Hall of Famers Speak to Student

Former Arizona Cardinal Aeneas Williams and Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Darrell Green spoke to middle and high school students.

Howard Balzer