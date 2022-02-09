Larry Fitzgerald Speaks on Retirement, Kyler Murray's Social Media Scrubbing

The legendary receiver spoke on Murray's recent social media drama on Tuesday, offering his two cents on Arizona's franchise quarterback and his own retirement.

Since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wiped his Instagram account clean of any association with the team days ago, the rumor mill has been churning at rapid pace.

Will Murray force his way out of Arizona if he doesn't get a new deal? Could he be the missing puzzle piece for teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Pittsburgh Steelers, who need a quarterback?

Is a future on the baseball diamond possible?

Everybody has seemingly thrown their two cents out there, including former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a franchise legend that might as well be fitted for his gold jacket now, spoke on Murray's current situation.

"I don’t know, I haven’t talked to Kyler in a while, but, he looked good in the Pro Bowl, (it) looked like he was having a great time throwing touchdowns out there," Fitzgerald said to 12 Sports.

"I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That’s really what it’s all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals and I want the best for everybody."

Fitzgerald, who has yet to officially retire from the league, also offered his take on what his future holds.

"I'm 38 years old," said Fitzgerald. "I'm a long way from retirement. Yeah, a long way."

"Unfortunately (for) most athletes, they’re told, ‘Your career is over.’ You don’t have much time to prepare, you don’t have anything set up outside of the game to really help bridge that gap and that’s where you see guys struggle," said Fitzgerald.

"You gotta think, I played 17 years. I made a million connections. I was able to do everything that I ever wanted to do in terms of preparing to be able to make a smooth transition whenever that time was. It was something I prepared for, and I was very fortunate for that."

While Fitzgerald isn't ready to use the term retirement for his personal life, it sure sounds as if the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher won't be suiting up anymore.

"There’s days that you watch the game (and) you see (DeAndre Hopkins) make a great catch or you see (Zach Ertz) do something special or you see (DJ Humphries) pancake a guy or (Chandler Jones) get a sack or (Budda Baker) get a pick and you get real excited and you wish you would be there and participating with it but, I had a great run," said Fitzgerald.

"It was fun, I wouldn’t have changed anything. I wish I could have delivered more for the Valley in terms of winning a championship, but that’s water under the bridge at this point."