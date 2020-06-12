AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Larry Fitzgerald Salutes NFL for Recognizing Juneteenth

Howard Balzer

The NFL made news Friday with the announcement that a week from now, June 19, also known as Juneteenth, will result in the league offices being closed to commemorate the 1865 date when Union soldiers informed the state of Texas that slaves were free.

Nike announced Thursday that it also will close its offices.

Much of this comes in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, but also the decision by the President to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that day.

Tulsa was also the site of massive race riots from May 31-June 1, 1921, when white people on the ground and with private aircraft, attacked black people and businesses, destroying more than 35 square blocks of what was known as “Black Wall Street.” It has been referred to as “the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.”

Speaking to reporters Friday, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald talked about the league decision.

“I think the NFL is taking some great steps,” Fitzgerald said. “First of all, it was big for the commissioner to come out and say what he said about the events of 2017 (when Colin Kaepernick sparked the kneeling of players during the national anthem) and how they wish they could have done a better job. That's not an easy thing to do. So I commend commissioner Goodell for that and also the open dialogue with players that he's had and really checking the pulse of the players.”

Fitzgerald revealed he has spoken to Goodell, and said, “I've developed a really strong relationship with him and I feel like his heart is in the right place. He wants to be on the right side of history. He wants to make sure he's doing things that position our game to continue to grow and to be a game that's loved and appreciated by everyone; trying to find that harmony. I'm happy that we're trending in the right direction on this issue. It helps that we continue to gain traction by doing things like recognizing Juneteenth and other things that are important to not only African-Americans, but everybody that loves and watches the game.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Works to Effect Change

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is using his platform to hopefully effect change and ‘close the divide.’

Howard Balzer

Larry Fitzgerald on Christian Kirk: 'He's Made Me a Better Man'

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald Honored Christian Kirk for the Impact he has made on the Organization and the Veteran.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald 'Logistically Trying' to Rally Teammates for Annual Workouts

Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald is attempting to bring his teammates to Minnesota for their annual workouts in his hometown.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Evolving from 'Frustrating' Season

After dealing with injuries the last two seasons, Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has a goal of being available all year long.

Mason Kern

Christian Kirk Comfortable Learning from Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk is grateful to be molded by DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver Christian Kirk Believes Change is Coming

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk, product of an interracial marriage, is confident he can help impact change via his platform.

Howard Balzer

Christian Kirk Training with Backup Quarterbacks

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk said he has spent time training with QBs Brett Hundley and Chris Streveler while Kyler Murray has been in Dallas.

Mason Kern

Aeneas Williams, Pro Football Hall of Famers Speak to Student

Former Arizona Cardinal Aeneas Williams and Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Darrell Green spoke to middle and high school students.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Happy WR DeAndre Hopkins is Teammate

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake excited WR DeAndre Hopkins is his teammate after a whirlwind in early March.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Excited for 'Monster Leap' from Kyler Murray in Year 2

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake Expects Big Things from QB Kyler Murray as he Enters his Second Season in the NFL and Alongside HC Kliff Kingsbury.

Mason Kern