Receivers Fitzgerald, Sherfield Placed on Reserve/COVID-19

Earlier on Thanksgiving Day, AllCardinals confirmed reports that wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald had been placed on reserve/COVID-19, although the club had not officially announced it.

That hammer fell in late afternoon when the team said that in addition to Fitzgerald, wide receiver Trent Sherfield had also been placed on that reserve list.

It’s not known, but definitely possible, that Sherfield is on reserve not with a positive test, but because he had been in close contact with Fitzgerald. The likelihood of that appears high because Sherfield wasn’t officially placed on reserve Thursday until after 2 p.m. Arizona time. That is the deadline for transactions to be reported to the league and for those to be listed on that day’s personnel notice.

Officially, Sherfield will appear on the league report Friday. If he is there because of contact tracing and hasn’t tested positive, it’s possible he could play Sunday after having two additional negative tests.

That has been the case on several occasions this season in the NFL where multiple players were placed on reserve/COVID-19 after a teammate tested positive and were still cleared in time to play in that week’s game.

Whenever a player tests positive, league protocols require extensive contact tracing to be done to see who had close contact with the infected player. That can explain the time between the Cardinals learning of Fitzgerald’s positive test and then conducting the necessary contact tracing.

With Fitzgerald surely unavailable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, if Sherfield is also unable to play, that would leave the Cardinals shorthanded at the position. The only other receivers on the active roster are DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. A.J. Richardson and JoJo Ward are receivers on the practice squad.

Sherfield has played only 25 offensive snaps this season, but he is an active participant on special teams where he played an average of 14.6 snaps per game and 54.2 percent of all the special-teams snaps.

If Sherfield can’t play, the Cardinals are allowed two players to be elevated from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements, in addition to two normal elevations.

Fitzgerald has not missed a game since 2014 and has a streak of 94 consecutive starts. In his 17th season, Fitzgerald has played 260 games and missed only six.

During his weekly media availability Wednesday, when asked about what he is thankful form Fitzgerald said, “All of us are very thankful to be able to do what we do. If you had told me in June that we would be here in Week 12 of the season and we're still rolling as a league, I would have told you it's probably 50-50 with everything that's going on. So to be able to be here — and we’re clearly not out of the water with things the way they're going — but thankful to be able to come here and do the work that we're doing and being around the men that I'm around and have your family and friends be healthy.

“We know a lot of Americans have suffered over these last few months, and our thoughts and prayers are with them as a team and organization. I just hope everybody has a wonderful holiday.”