Larry Fitzgerald Conducts Quarantine Q&A

Mason Kern

While players across the NFL work to stay in shape and entertain themselves on their own while quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are getting more creative than others.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald took to Twitter on Thursday to conduct a question and answer session with fans.

"Have some time today and wanted to do a little Q&A," he tweeted. "Send your questions my way!"

Here are Fitzgerald's answers to some of the questions he was asked. The initial tweet had over 740 responses.

Pugh Loves Addition of DeAndre Hopkins; Hopes Shipley Returns

The Arizona Cardinals have maintained offensive line continuity, save for center A.Q. Shipley who remains unsigned.

Howard Balzer

'Goosebumps': Justin Pugh on Career of Syracuse Turned Cardinals Teammate Chandler Jones.

While Justin Pugh and Chandler Jones were teammates at Syracuse, they made and kept a promise before reuniting in Arizona. Jones then made the All-Decade Team.

Mason Kern

Two Mock Drafts Drift Away from OT for Cardinals; Pick Still a Lineman

While many mock drafts peg the Arizona Cardinals to take an offensive tackle, the latest have the franchise going in a different direction.

Howard Balzer

What Are the Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds?

Can the Cardinals make the playoffs? Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Cardinals Maven publisher Howard Balzer discuss Arizona's chances of playing in the postseason.

Howard Balzer

Pro Football Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams and Deion Sanders Swap Stories 'On the Corner'

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is a pastor of The Spirit Church. He is joined by fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders 'On the Corner.'

Mason Kern

Best Value Bets to Make the NFL Playoffs

With two extra teams in the playoffs in 2020, Corey Parson, Dr. Roto and Howard Balzer discuss possible good value bets to be playing in January.

Howard Balzer

How Prepared Will High-Drafted QBs Be in 2020 Without On-Field Offseason Work?

With COVID-19 likely halting OTAs and minicamps in the NFL, how will high-drafted quarterbacks fare with stunted development without these workouts?

Howard Balzer

G Justin Pugh: 'We Don't Need' Rookie O-Linemen Not Hungry for Competition

Mason Kern

NFL Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams Preaching in Troubled Times

Hall of Fame cornerback Aeneas Williams is the pastor and founder of The Spirit Church. He recalls his transition from the Arizona Cardinals to the St. Louis Rams.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Bring Back O-Linemen; Center A.Q. Shipley Remains Free Agent

While the Arizona Cardinals have kept a majority of continuity along their offensive line, arguably the most prominent position remains in flux, as last season's starting center A.Q. Shipley remains an unrestricted free agent.

Howard Balzer