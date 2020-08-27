Entering his 17th season in the NFL, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald ranks second all-time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in receptions and receiving yardage.

Rice has a seemingly insurmountable lead in yards with 22,895, which is 5,812 more than Fitzgerald’s 17,083.

However, the receptions record is likely in reach if Fitzgerald plays at least two more seasons. But it won’t be easy. Rice ended his career with 1,549 and Fitzgerald has 1,378, which is 171 behind.

He had three consecutive 100-catch seasons in 2015-2017, but totaled just 144 in the last two seasons. Now, with the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins and potential emergence of Christian Kirk, the uncertainty is how many targets he will receive.

Of course, no one can predict how long the soon-to-be (on Aug. 31) 37-year-old receiver will play. If he competes in at least three, the record will almost surely fall.

Rice played 20 seasons until the age of 42. Most notably, Rice had 1,281 receptions after his 16th season, 97 fewer than Fitzgerald in the same time frame.

The reality is, Fitzgerald still prepares and plays the game with a joy seldom seem. To those close to him, it’s winning, not numbers that drives him. If anything, having Kyler Murray at quarterback and the other talent around him could motivate Fitzgerald to keep playing because the team should be ascending.

When head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if Rice’s record is ever even mentioned, he said, “The only thing he's ever discussed with me is winning a Super Bowl. And I know he feels a sense of urgency to get that done. I’ve never heard him bring up anything else except, ‘Hey, we got to get one of these.’ And that's refreshing.”

Kingsbury also marvels at Fitzgerald’s approach to the game. “When you watch him practice this year, and even last year, I mean, he is a phenom at that position,” the head coach said. “The things he's doing right now in camp at his age; he dove today and you know laid out, makes a catch and then sprints the next 70 yards for a touchdown. It's like he's trying to make the team every day. And so he has this nervous energy to make the team every day in every drill and every walk-through rep. As a coach, it's just an honor to be around that type of intensity and that type of effort each and every day.”

Cardinals receivers coach David Raih echoed Kingsbury’s sentiments. He said, “I love talking about Fitz. For obvious reasons. First of all, for a 17-year vet, he still comes out there with the anxiety and urgency like he's a rookie. And that truly is how he approaches the game. On top of it, he's got great confidence. And he's extremely competitive. He's an amazing person, an incredible human being and football player. I wish people could see how he approaches his job after all the success that he's had, and how coachable he is. I would just call it a growth mindset, like he thinks he can get better.”

Raih said that has been in display during training camp, just as Kingsbury noted. “I don't know who's made more plays in this camp. He's a pro,” Raih said.

As for any talk about Rice, Raih said, “He doesn't. And I put up the top 20 wide receivers in front of the whole group. I mean, we look at all of them; how many yards, their size, their speed. And there's plenty of them who don't even run a 4.3 or 4.4 who are up on that list who approach the game like Fitz. He's awesome, man. He's coachable. He works hard. He's a great leader. He's humble. He's competitive. He's confident.

“And he's laser focused right now. He knows the offense better than he did last year. Guy still wants to win.”

The Cardinals seem ready to do that more than they have over the last several seasons.