If Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive tackle Leki Fotu walks around missing a fingernail or two, there’s a reason for that.

By the end of his sophomore season at the University of Utah, he stopped wearing gloves while playing.

Defensive linemen smash into blockers all game, with their hands hitting pads, helmets and the mitts of 300-pound-plus men. Plus, Fotu played in Utah, where several of his games involved snow and rain.

But, he didn't seem to mind.

“I think my freshman, sophomore year of college, I was wearing gloves, just following everybody else,” Fotu said Sunday. “By the end of my sophomore year, I tried to do something on my own. With my size and figuring out my strength and all that took me not to wear any more gloves. I got comfortable just using my bare hands.”

Fotu is listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, the fourth-heaviest player on the Cardinals. He said he actually weighs about 335 now, but wants to get down to the 320-325-pound range. He evidently feels that his hands are strong and tough enough to withstand the punishment of each down.

However, fellow defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, the largest player on the team, is still amazed that Fotu is not wearing gloves.

“As soon as I saw Leki didn't have gloves on, I said, ‘OK, you're crazy. I'm not going to mess with you. Whatever you want to do, bro, you can have it,' ” Phillips said Thursday.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he’s never seen a defensive lineman playing without gloves on, but attributes Fotu’s decision to his history with rugby.

Fotu was a decorated high school rugby player and even made the USA Rugby Boys High School All-America team.

Rugby is like football in the sense that contact between players is frequent, although gloves are much less of a norm.

So far, Fotu hasn’t hurt his hand enough to convince him he needs to wear gloves. But, when he has forgotten to clip his nails before a game, he has paid a price.

“The worst that has happened was probably a nail coming off,” Fotu said. “I know the risk that I take not wearing gloves. And on those days when my nails come off, it's a sign for me, I should have clipped my nails before going out. Other than that, no serious injuries or any problem with my hands. When I feel like it's the time to tape up then I tape up.”

Fotu said he’s lost about five fingernails from college to now. However, his hands won’t have to deal with the cracking in the sometimes cold Utah climate at State Farm Stadium.