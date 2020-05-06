Rugby Roots Lead Leki Fotu to NFL

As a high school rugby star and part-time football player, Leki Fotu was engrossed in physicality. It is no wonder why a 6-foot-5, 335-pounder (less at the time, you'd hope for the high school competition's sake) was bulldozing opponents with an impressively quick burst.

Rugby provided Fotu a platform. He played for the USA Rugby Boys High School All-American team and even trained in England with the London Wasps in 2013. He did not even play football during his junior year before transferring to Riverton (Utah) Herriman High.

At that point, he needed to make a choice between the two.

"Before I went back to football my senior year, I had a chance to go play in Europe for a club team out there," Fotu said. "But I had a talk with my mom, my family and the best interest was to finish my education and to see where football would take me down my career. It was just a better option for me to pursue this."

So, that is what he did. Giving up a sport he excelled in was difficult, but he was able to transition successfully and earn a scholarship to his hometown Utah football program.

"A lot of features of rugby I transitioned into football in the way I play," Fotu said. "I think a lot of that comes from when I played rugby, the way that I move for my size and how I play my game."

Still raw coming out of high school, Fotu had difficulty properly adjusting to play with proper technique during his first two years as a Ute. His body was changing too. He had originally been recruited to play defensive end before packing on more weight and making another transition to defensive tackle.

The Arizona Cardinals saw enough promise and productivity to select Fotu with their first selection in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph sees a lot of potential.

"When you look at Leki's size, everyone assumes he's a run-stopper," he said. "The scheme they played at Utah, he was coached to keep the linebackers clean. He's more in a square stance, catching gaps, eating blocks. But when you watch this guy move and run, once you put him into an attack stance and allow him to go vertical and be disruptive, he's going to be also a pretty good pass-rusher, as far as pushing the pocket."

The lessons Fotu learned from rugby have spearheaded his football IQ. Although it was an immensely daunting task trying to rectify his form, the fruits of his labor taste so sweet.

"It's similar and different at the same time," Fotu said. "In rugby, there's most likely a chance that you can't always juke or get away from the defender, so you've got to run through them. And in football, the ball-carrier, his job is trying to avoid as many people as he can. But it definitely helps me understand some of — on the defensive side — the ball-carrier's job and to make it easy on me on where to hit them. Just seeing the way that they're carrying the ball, imagining myself going through those situations definitely helps me out with that on the defensive side.

"I try not to focus on what some people will say about that. But just knowing myself and my work ethics and everything with rugby, I know that it helped me a lot in transitioning into football with everything that I've known from my coaches until now and it's only going to go on from there."