Rookie DL Leki Fotu 'Truly Grateful' for First NFL Contract

Two Saturdays ago marked the beginning and end of two very different journeys in the life of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Leki Fotu. For one, his football dreams had been achieved, reaching the NFL and closing the book on the preparation to get there. On the other, it marked the beginning of his professional career as it was the day he signed his first NFL contract, a four-year rookie deal.

The minimum 2020 salary for rookies is $610,000 and all six of the Cardinals’ draft picks have that base salary. Throughout the league, players drafted in the fourth round on receive four-year contracts with minimum base salaries and the only guarantee provided by the signing bonus.

In 2021, the minimum is $780,000 for players with one credited season; $895,000 in 2022 for two credited seasons and $1.010 million in 2023 for three credited seasons.

Although Fotu's contract details were not officially disclosed based on team guidelines, the details are as follows, per several sources: $4.068 million across four years, $773,472 signing bonus, $803,368 against the salary cap this year.

"I'm truly grateful for you guys and this whole organization for having me and taking me in," Fotu told Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill via videoconference, which can be seen in the accompanying video courtesy of azcardinals.com. "I'm super excited to share this day with you guys too."

In their conversation, Bidwill asked Fotu about his rugby roots and his motivation for starting the sport in the first place.

"It was a helpful experience," Fotu said of rugby. "It helped me shape up the football player that I am today ... I would say my my older brother (got me started in football). He kind of took on the father figure for us growing up. He was actually the first one to play sports in the family and that just had us little brothers follow his footsteps. They helped me throughout my whole career leading up to this day. I can thank my older brother for that."

A three-star defensive end coming out of high school in 2016, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Fotu said he did not consider football taking him beyond the college level at Utah until his junior year. He blossomed into one of the premier defensive tackles in the Pac-12 after returning for his fourth season and that is the position he is projected to play in Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's 3-4 scheme.

"After my junior year at Utah, we put in our grades to get the feedback," Fotu said. "I really didn't think that teams were really interested until we got the feedback. That was one of my reasons why I came back for my fourth year."

After Fotu signed his contract, Bidwill bid him farewell with some words of affirmation and motivation.

"It's official," he said. "Congratulations. I'm excited for you. It's a joyful day, it's part of your journey. Obviously, the rest is going to be up to you with hard work."

