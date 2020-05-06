Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has made a living finding under-the-radar prospects and transforming them into game-breakers at the college level. Such was the case with defensive lineman Leki Fotu, who was just a three-star prospect on the 247Sports Composite before blossoming into a fourth-round NFL Draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals.

He was not always so huge, either. Originally, Whittingham and Co. recruited the then-255-pound Fotu to play defensive end. They wanted him to rush the passer and wreak havoc in the backfield. Instead, Fotu hit another growth spurt entering his freshman season and was subsequently moved inside to play defensive tackle.

Despite the initial growing pains throughout the first couple years of his Utah career, Fotu finally hit his stride and adapted to using his mass to his advantage.

"When I got (to Utah) my freshman year, I put on some more weight," Fotu said. "So, that's when I moved inside, played d-tackle. But now, where I feel I'm at, I feel pretty comfortable playing inside, anywhere inside. I feel like Utah helped me understand my position of how to do my job at my best for the team. And going into this new career (in Arizona) for me, I feel like with the vets and the coaching staff, I feel like they're just going to elevate my game.

"For the past four years I've been here in Utah, but they're going to help me elevate my skills, open up new areas that I hadn't unleashed yet. So, I'm super excited to start on that and push with it, just get better in my game."

And while it has not been the conventional draft or offseason process that he expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing every aspect to go virtual, Fotu is taking it in stride. His dreams still came true on draft day and he now has the opportunity to take part in NFL position meetings and learn from those who made it before him.

While he cannot meet his position group teammates face-to-face yet, Fotu still has a reverence for the relationships he will build down the road. One of his former teammates at Utah may help make the transition a little easier.

"I've been trying to see the right time to reach out to my teammates," Fotu said. "Especially the best time just to get to know them and ask questions, learning the playbook and everything. But one of the guys that I've talked to recently is one of my old teammates, (Cardinals linebacker) Kylie Fitts. He's really excited to have one of his boys down there and I'm excited to see him down there.

"Having that relationship that we had here at Utah and knowing that I have one of my old teammates there, it's going to definitely help with the move down there. And also with him being there already, having a relationship with other guys, I feel like it's going to help me build that relationship with them and everyone else in the d-line room and on the entire team for when I get down there and get started with them."